After difficult first season, Kansas’ Joe Yesufu ‘had to get past the mental part’

Mary Lee (nee Cobb) Hedrick, May 23, 1938 – June 24, 2022 was born at home and raised in Wilmore, Kansas. Her parents, Austin Lee and Mary Gertrude Cobb owned the local telephone company and Mary Lee ran the switchboard by the time she was four years old. She learned to count the number of times the second hand circled the clock so her mother could bill long distance calls. Lee and her little brother, Myrl David Cobb (b. 1942) grew up in a close-knit group of over 60 first cousins. She graduated from Wilmore High School in 1956 in a class of nine seniors, and often recalled how the class mothers spent the year raising money for the senior trip by selling cookies and chili at games. That trip to Louisiana ignited Lee's passion for travel. She became a flight attendant for United Airlines in 1960 and enjoyed visiting places like the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

