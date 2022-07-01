ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

After difficult first season, Kansas’ Joe Yesufu ‘had to get past the mental part’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Yesufu stood in a cramped corridor just feet away from the visitor’s locker room at Iowa State in February, pleased with what just transpired. Yesufu had seven points, five rebounds and four assists in what ended up being a season-high 22 minutes as Kansas won 70-61 in a game Ochai...

LJWORLD

Why KU is in better shape during this round of conference realignment than in years past

Conference realignment has once again reared its ugly and oh-so-lucrative head, but this time the University of Kansas appears to be in better shape than in the past. That’s not to say there won’t be some restless nights or uneasy times, but thanks to the recent move that triggered this round — UCLA and USC going to the Big Ten of all places — both KU and the Big 12 seem to be on much more solid ground than they were during the chaos of previous rounds of realignment.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas’ Eriq Gilyard brings old school to new school after transfer from UCF

Eriq Gilyard has always been an old-school, smash-mouth, run-stuffing middle linebacker. He can’t wait to be that again. Gilyard shuffled between schemes and responsibilities at UCF last season and was rotated and then squeezed out of the Knights’ 4-2-5 defense under first-year head coach Gus Malzahn and his pair of defensive coordinators.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Mary Hedrick

Mary Lee (nee Cobb) Hedrick, May 23, 1938 – June 24, 2022 was born at home and raised in Wilmore, Kansas. Her parents, Austin Lee and Mary Gertrude Cobb owned the local telephone company and Mary Lee ran the switchboard by the time she was four years old. She learned to count the number of times the second hand circled the clock so her mother could bill long distance calls. Lee and her little brother, Myrl David Cobb (b. 1942) grew up in a close-knit group of over 60 first cousins. She graduated from Wilmore High School in 1956 in a class of nine seniors, and often recalled how the class mothers spent the year raising money for the senior trip by selling cookies and chili at games. That trip to Louisiana ignited Lee's passion for travel. She became a flight attendant for United Airlines in 1960 and enjoyed visiting places like the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lenexa, KS

Situated in Johnson County, Kansas, the wonderful city of Lenexa is home to more than 57,000 residents. It's the eighth-most populous city in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and it's ninth in the state. You can trace the history of the city back to the year 1869. The city gets...
LENEXA, KS
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

KCTV5 News at 5:30 PM - Sunday - VOD - VOD - clipped version

A dangerous combination of high heat and humidity has led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory to go in effect Monday at 12:00 p.m. until Wednesday 11:00 p.m. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s in many locations, but the humidity will make it feel like 103 to 108 degrees during the hottest part of the day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
LJWORLD

Minority Mental Health Month is about building community

For Minority Mental Health Month, here are a few stories of people breaking down stigmas and building community. Mary Kirkendoll is all about initiating meaningful conversations. That’s how she became involved in the upcoming Minority Mental Health Awareness Picnic in the Park. The event will be from 6 to 8...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Campaigns involved in Kansas abortion referendum busy as election nears

Big Bounce America Tour, which features 16,000-square-foot bounce house, arrives in Belton, Mo. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you could check out the largest bounce house in the world. KC Pet Project shelter filled back up after 300 pets arrived this week. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BELTON, MO
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.

