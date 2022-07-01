ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls already approaching $1 billion in building permits for construction

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Last year, it took Sioux Falls 11 months to set a record of $1...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Bicyclists in Sioux Falls ask for safer lanes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls you may have noticed new bike trails leading to different areas of town. The Falls Area Bicyclists say enhancing and adding new trails will help to improve the safety for bikers in Sioux Falls. “The American League...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City homicide; Custer State Park rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It was a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Brandon. Firefighters were called to this home on East Pine Street. Shortly after crews arrived, other departments were called in to assist.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux Falls using data from AAA. How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week. Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Ambulance contract to be discussed by Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4 pm informational meeting the council will get reports about the Falls Park Visitor Center Management Agreement, as well as the Annual Ambulance Report and Rate Increase. At the 6 pm regular...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Palisades State Park hits 50, sees expansion

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The landscape surrounding the cliffs and rocks of Palisades State Park in Minnehaha County is similar to other scenes with which we’re familiar in this part of South Dakota. “It’s unique, like you said there’s not a whole lot of places like this...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#Urban Construction#Kelo Com News
q957.com

Fourth of July activites in Sioux Falls on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will kick off Independence Day with a run/walk early Monday morning. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. running north down Phillips Avenue, beginning at 13th Street. Starting at 11, there will be a picnic and entertainment on the north side of Falls Park. 3000 people will receive a free lunch. The Municipal Band will perform at Falls Park at 11, and Mogen’s Heroes at noon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lennox 4th of July parade brings big crowds to small town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are plenty of small-town parades all across South Dakota on Fourth of July weekend. But somehow, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Lennox has become what appears to be the biggest and the most popular for a town its size in the state.
LENNOX, SD
kelo.com

Road to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery closed for paving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Visitors to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery won’t be able to access the cemetery from the Slip Up Creek Road and 477th Avenue. The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs says the road is under construction for paving. All traffic going to the cemetery will need to reach 477th Ave by coming in from the north off 258th Street. The Department of Veterans Affairs received funding for paving during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Hy-Vee recalls potato dishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local HY-Vees are withdrawing all Hy-Vee branded potato dishes. Finding Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad will be more difficult after possible contamination. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fires; Independence Day celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

The Weekend File – Selling Cemetery Land

Welcome to the Weekend File, a public affairs presentation of WNAX News…. The Yankton City Commission decided to move ahead and listen to proposals that could lead to the sale of several acres of land on Broadway, adjacent to the city cemetery. At a work session earlier this week, City...
YANKTON, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Will gas demand keep falling, or is there a U-turn ahead?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The national average for a gallon of gasoline fell to $4.80, down eight cents over the past week. In Sioux Falls, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.59, according to AAA South Dakota. Statewide, the average is $4.71/gallon. That’s two cents cheaper than last week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

2 dead, 1 injured after Hartford area robbery and Sioux Falls standoff

(AP) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area. Police say two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning. The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man. Authorities went to the shooter’s house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m. After a standoff, the shooter was fatally shot by a law enforcement sniper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Even with rain, the grass is dry and it will burn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grass fires have been common across the state over the weekend. The Mobridge Fire Department had nine calls. Departments in Redfield and around the Sioux Falls area responded to several grass fires as well. The Rapid City Fire Department was able to stop a grass fire on Skyline Drive before it was able to spread too far. Fire departments are reminding that even with some rain, grass is still dry. Keep a bucket of water handy incase of a fire, and soak spent and unused fireworks for several hours before throwing them away.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy