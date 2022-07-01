ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Moose found munching on tree at the Silver Dollar Saloon

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8oUd_0gSLlvBc00

PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A moose was caught on the roof of the Silver Dollar Saloon at The Ranch at Rock Creek.

Assistant General Manager, Linda Walser tells us previous General Manager, Jon Martin caught the photo.

An employee walking up the sidewalk noticed the moose munching on an aspen tree.

It hung around for a minute or two before taking off.

Moose aren't an uncommon sight at The Ranch at Rock Creek, and Walser said they’ve caught some on the roof in the past as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy