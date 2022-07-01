Moose found munching on tree at the Silver Dollar Saloon

PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A moose was caught on the roof of the Silver Dollar Saloon at The Ranch at Rock Creek.

Assistant General Manager, Linda Walser tells us previous General Manager, Jon Martin caught the photo.

An employee walking up the sidewalk noticed the moose munching on an aspen tree.

It hung around for a minute or two before taking off.

Moose aren't an uncommon sight at The Ranch at Rock Creek, and Walser said they’ve caught some on the roof in the past as well.