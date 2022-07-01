ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Ohio woman allegedly drank White Claw, ate a Hot Pocket, took bath in stranger’s home

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1gyA_0gSLjzmw00

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly drinking a White Claw, eating a Hot Pocket and taking a bubble bath in a stranger’s home, according to police.

Brookfield Township Police Department said that on Wednesday, they were called after a family arrived home and found a woman inside their house that they did not know. When officers arrived at the home, they found Cassandra Pacheco outside.

According to WOIO, Pacheco, 59, allegedly admitted to police that she went inside the home after she realized it was unlocked.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” said BTPD.

BPTD said they looked around and it appeared that Pacheco allegedly drank half of a White Claw and put it in the refrigerator. She made herself a Hot Pocket and some lasagna, before taking a bubble bath and changing into new clothes that she brought with her.

Pacheco allegedly told BTPD that she was dropped off in the area by someone who offered her a ride, not someone she knew.

Pacheco has been booked on a recommended charge of burglary, according to WOIO. No further information has been released, including why Pacheco chose that specific neighborhood.

