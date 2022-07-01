ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Got to fix the midfield’ – Kevin Campbell names two signings Arsenal must make after Gabriel Jesus’ transfer arrival

By Kostas Lianos
 2 days ago
ARSENAL legend Kevin Campbell insists his former club needs to sign another midfielder and striker after sealing Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners are set to announce Jesus imminently after reaching a reported £45million deal with Manchester City.

Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal should fix their midfield despite Fabio Vieira's signing Credit: Getty

The striker is set to become the North Londoners' fourth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of winger Marquinhos, goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Fabio Vieira.

But Campbell believes Arsenal need even more additions in attack and the middle of the park ahead of the coming season.

The former striker insists Mikel Arteta needs more than Vieira to "fix the midfield" and advised him to push on for Leicester star Youri Tielemans.

The 52-year-old also believes another striker is needed following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Campbell told talkSPORT: "They’ve got to fix the midfield, it needs more goals, it needs more creativity, hence Tielemans.

"I still think Arsenal need an alternative striker, a big striker, someone who, when teams bank up and it’s not going so well, someone who you could fire crosses in, and he can get on the end of it.

"I think Arsenal have missed that change of alternative in the set up and the flexibility of Jesus as well means he could start as a nine or he can play wide, he’s comfortable anywhere."

Jesus was spotted wearing his new Arsenal kit and walking around the Emirates in a video leaked online earlier this week.

The clip shows the Brazil international, with what appears to be the club's media team, while dressed in the full kit.

The 25-year-old was wearing the No9 shirt - possibly bringing the guessing game over his new number to an end.

This comes after the Brazilian was pictured in a SunSport exclusive hugging Arsenal chief Edu as he arrived for his medical.

