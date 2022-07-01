ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Cheap v Expensive Golf Watch Test: we put the Bushnell iON Edge up against the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition

By Joel Tadman
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

Cheap v Expensive Golf Watch Test

Watch Joel Tadman put both of these golf GPS watches through their paces on the golf course

The popularity of smartwatches and GPS watches has risen over the last 10 years, with athletes around the world utilizing the performance-enhancing features and data these watches can deliver. Golf has been one of the sports that has benefitted the most from GPS watches and thanks to advances in technology, players are able to use these wearable devices to shave a lot of shots off their round through better club selections and strategic decisions.

Some of the features on the best golf watches will not only tell you distances to the front, middle and back of the green but will help you decide which club you should play, how far you’re hitting each shot and even help you analyze your game after your round. For that reason, a GPS watch can be one of the best game-improvement gadgets a golfer can buy. But while there are some very pricey offerings on the market, GPS watches don’t have to be an expensive purchase. In this comparison, Joel Tadman puts the entry level Bushnell iON Edge GPS watch and the super premium TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch to the test to outline what the key differences are between the two and find out if extra investment is justified.

Price

In terms of price there is a pretty hefty price gap between these two watches. The iON Edge comes in at around $120, making it one of the best value golf watches on the market. Conversely, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch is one of the most feature-packed watches around. But it will set you back a pretty penny, costing a whopping $2,650, which is approximately 22-times more expensive than the Bushnell. But which is better for your needs as a golfer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8xsb_0gSLiVXT00

Bushnell iON Edge GPS watch (Image credit: Future)

Ease Of Use

Testing both out side-by-side during a round at Burghley Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire, we were able to see the main differences between each watch. The Bushnell required very little time to set up with the watch ready to go in a matter of seconds. The watch can partner with the Bushnell GPS app, which takes a little more time but provides a variety of 3D hole-by-hole maps that can help you formulate a better strategy off the tee. The one downside of the Bushnell is that its touch screen is less responsive and slightly clunkier than the TAG, but it is still very straightforward and easy-to-use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfnfW_0gSLiVXT00

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch testing (Image credit: Future)

Conversely, the TAG Heuer has noticeably more going on and as a result there are a few more steps to take before you can begin to use the watch. You need to pair it with a couple of different apps before you get going in order to get the most out of it. You should also go into the TAG Heuer app and enter your club distances because when you arrive at your ball, the watch will gauge your distance to the flag and give you suggestions on what club you should play. While it may look a little complicated at first, it is ergonomic and easy to use after getting the hang of it. The full color touchscreen is very clear and responsive and the combines well with the two buttons and dial on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6crI_0gSLiVXT00

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch (Image credit: Future)

Functionality

For $120, the Bushnell provides a surprising level of features. As well as front, middle and back distances on the green, you can access distances to hazards and lay-up points, measure your shot distances and keep score too. But we really liked the Bushnell’s dynamic green mapping feature, which allowed us to change the pin position on the touch screen to get more precise distances to the hole. If you are looking for something a little more basic to help you get around the course, the functionality in the Bushnell is perfect as long as you don't mind a basic, archaic screen display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aDB3_0gSLiVXT00

Bushnell iON Edge GPS watch testing (Image credit: Future)

As you might expect, you get a lot more features with the TAG watch, including most of those included in the Bushnell and then some. The TAG Heuer watch can automatically track tee shots and the shot locations of shots hit with other clubs can be easily entered manually. Simply walk up to your ball, select the club you want to use on the watch and hit away.

The app is also very useful after your round as players can use the 3D hole maps on the TAG Heuer app to visually plot where you played each shot and what score you got from that shot. In the driving range mode, it will even color code your tee shots by score so you can see which position and club produces the best result. You can also receive call, text and email notifications. Ultimately its features are much more comprehensive than the Bushnell, providing more insights during play, more data on almost every aspect of your game after your round and more features you can use away from the course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFUfC_0gSLiVXT00

Using the Tag Heuer connected app (Image credit: Future)

The TAG Heuer also comes with a more premium look and feel than the Bushnell, and while its strap may not be to everyone’s taste, you do get another strap option in the box, along with a sleeve of TAG engraved Pro V1 golf balls. And if you thought TAG hadn’t already thought of everything, the watch also comes with a nifty magnetic ball marker that clips nicely into its strap. While we thought this marker was quite small, we would recommend also carrying around one of the other markers you'll find in our best ball markers guide .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9Fgs_0gSLiVXT00

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch marker testing (Image credit: Future)

Which Watch Should You Choose?

The Bushnell iON Edge GPS watch is a simple, easy-to-use GPS watch that can give players trustworthy distances to the flag. It is efficient and, combined with the features available on the Bushnell app, can help players on a low budget improve their game and play more consistent golf.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch somewhat befits the price tag although much of the price will come down to the brand name over functionality. From its features to its packaging, TAG has put together a luxury piece of kit here that has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a premium GPS watch that makes it one of the best around. While these are both excellent offerings, it’s worth noting that there are many other models that sit in between these two watches that arguably provide a better blend of features and value, like the Garmin Approach S62 , SkyCaddie LX5 and Shot Scope V3 .

Choose the Bushnell iON Edge if…
- You're on a tight budget
- You don't want too many bells and whistles
- You're not bothered about wearing a golf watch off the course

Choose the TAG Heuer if...
- You want insights into your play
- You want a cutting edge screen and modern features
- Cost is no object

See the best deals for you preferred watch below

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Watch#Golf Club#Calibre#Park Golf#Golf Ball#Bushnell Ion Edge
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

75
Followers
687
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy