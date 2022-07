A new campsite planned for an open space area in Wasatch County paused construction last week after a group of citizens raised concerns over trees being cut down. Just outside Midway, a few acres on the edge of Wasatch Mountain State Park are home to a grassy field overlooked on each side by rows of thick, tall black willow trees estimated to be more than 100 years old. Within those trees and a wetland area nearby are owls, cranes and other species of birds and wildlife.

MIDWAY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO