FIREWORKS LAW in Ohio for Fourth of July | Mark Appel makes MLB debut

The Guardians have called up flamethrowing reliever James Karinchak from Triple-A Columbus, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. Karinchak was activated from a rehab assignment and optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, but an injury in the bullpen prompted Cleveland to call on their one-time stopper. He will make his season debut for the big league club whenever he first gets into a game.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 39 MINUTES AGO