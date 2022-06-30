FIREWORKS LAW in Ohio for Fourth of July | Mark Appel makes MLB debut

The Guardians have called up flamethrowing reliever James Karinchak from Triple-A Columbus, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. Karinchak was activated from a rehab assignment and optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, but an injury in the bullpen prompted Cleveland to call on their one-time stopper. He will make his season debut for the big league club whenever he first gets into a game.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Michael Stefanic will make his MLB debut Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Stefanic is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Tyler Wade was designated for assignment to make room on the active roster.
