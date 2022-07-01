Cop killed and up to six officers shot by armed hostage-taker dad barricaded in Kentucky home with wife and daughter

A COP has been killed and up to six officers have been injured in a shooting in Kentucky.

Deputies said an armed suspect barricaded himself in a home with his wife and daughter in Allen and started shooting at officers.

A cop has been killed and up to six officers have been injured in Kentucky Credit: WHAS11

The officers were trying to serve a court-issued warrant relating to a domestic violence situation when the shooting unfolded.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt revealed that one deputy was killed in the gunfire. He has not been identified.

Meanwhile, several officers were taken to hospital where they have been treated for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The shooter is in custody but their condition remains unknown.

Cops said the suspect's wife and daughter were safely rescued from the property.

Matt Gayheart, of Kentucky Police, described the situation as "dynamic".

He told KFVS12: "A lot of stuff to cipher through and go through before we had more information."

Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement: "Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting."

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirmed the reports that there was a shooting and a person barricaded themselves.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.