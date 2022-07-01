ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Harkes agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Dundee United

American midfielder Ian Harkes agreed Friday to a one-year contract to remain with Scotland’s Dundee United.

The 27-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, was selected Dundee’s player of the year for 2021-22, when he had three goals in 28 Scottish Premier League matches in his fourth season with the club. Dundee United finished fourth, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League’s third qualifying round.

Harkes scored in 1-0 wins over Dundee and Ross County and got the tying goal in a 1-1 draw against Glasgow Celtic.

A winner of the 2017 Hermann Trophy as U.S. college player of the year at Wake Forest, Harkes played for Major League Soccer’s D.C. United in 2017-18 before moving to Dundee and helping the club earn promotion to the Scottish Premier League for 2020-21.

