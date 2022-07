PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration on the Ben Franklin Parkway. The 36-year-old Philadelphia officer was identified as Sergio Diggs, a 13-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. Diggs is assigned to the Highway Patrol Unit and was detailed to the Parkway for the Welcome America Concert and Fireworks Crowd Control. The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Deputy was identified as 44-year-old John Foster. He is a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and...

