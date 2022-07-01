Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian adds WR Johntay Cook II to football recruiting haul

Texas getting a Sunday commitment from 247Sports Composite four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell (Oradell, N.J./Bergen Catholic) means a lot of good things for the Longhorns, perhaps most significantly a recruiting win in the trenches over the likes of Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. When looking at what getting the 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound Mitchell in the fold best represents, it provides Mitchell’s primary recruiter, defensive line coach Bo Davis, another body in his quest to build a championship defensive line, something he didn’t get to in his first stint on the Forty Acres.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO