Desoto, TX

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian adds WR Johntay Cook II to football recruiting haul

By ReportWire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohntay Cook II became the latest prospect to join Steve Sarkisian’s emerging recruiting haul on Wednesday. Cook, residing at No. 43 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300, is a 6-foot, 175-pound...

