ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

International Fresh Produce Association Foodservice Conference Reports Record Buyer Attendance as Event Nears; Andrew Marshall Comments

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC & NEWARK, DE - The foodservice realm continues to expand, and with that expansion comes new resources for operators. One pivotal resource has been the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Foodservice Conference, which will be hosting its largest number of buyers in 42 years. Scheduled for July 28–29, over...

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

Local music, food and vendors highlight Savor San Benito

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce will take over Swank Farms on July 3 for the second of its four monthly 2022 Savor San Benito summer gatherings. Held on the first Sunday of the month through September, the event features local music, food and vendors. “We are super excited...
kolomkobir.com

The “Tiger King” star and a Monterey County farm manager trafficked endangered animals

COLOMBIA, South Carolina – “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been accused of buying or selling endangered lemurs, leopards and chimpanzees without the required paperwork, South Carolina federal prosecutors said Thursday. Federal prosecutors said Charles Sammot, operator of Vision Quest Ranch in Salinas, exchanged...
KTVU FOX 2

Best public school districts in the Bay Area

LOS GATOS, Calif. - The list is out for the best Bay Area public school districts. 1. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District. 3. Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District. 4. Acalanes Union High School District. 6. Fremont Union High School District. Niche compiles its list based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Monterey, CA
State
Washington State
Monterey, CA
Business
City
Washington, CA
greenvacationdeals.com

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Wristband Coupons

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is considered by many to be the best seaside park in the world. It is home to two National Historic Landmarks. You can find both the 1911 Looff Carousel and the 1924 Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster here. In fact, there are more than 35 rides & attractions at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. When you combine that with a beautiful mile-long beach, and, well, you have a place you are going to want to visit. No trip to Santa Cruz, California could be complete without checking out these rides!
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Sweet Cheeks Candy Company opens in San Juan Bautista

A colorful—and delicious—addition to San Juan Bautista’s downtown shopping district, Sweet Cheeks Candy Company opened for business on June 18 in the historic Bluebird Hotel building. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by members of the local business community and city officials including Mayor Leslie Jordan, Vice Mayor Cesar Flores, City Councilman John Freeman, and Brewery 25 owner Fran Fitzharris.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
californiahomedesign.com

Recently Renovated Dream Inn Santa Cruz Offers Special Spring Offerings

If you haven’t yet solidified your spring break plans, consider an escape to the beach with a trip to Dream Inn Santa Cruz. The retro beachfront hotel doesn’t just feature a variety of surf-themed rooms and private ocean view balconies, but guests can enjoy a series of special offerings to celebrate the season’s longer days and warm temps.
KION News Channel 5/46

Century Theater in Monterey closed after C02 leak

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey Fire says the Century Theater located at 1700 Del Monte Center in Monterey is closed Monday after a C02 leak. Monterey Fire says the leak was reported at 5:30 p.m., and the building was evacuated due to the health risk. The leak is being fixed, and Monterey County Public Health has The post Century Theater in Monterey closed after C02 leak appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fresh Fruit#Foodservice#Nutrition#Monterey Bay#Washington Dc Newark#Ifpa
Silicon Valley

Rare vortex of economic troubles descends on Bay Area residents, businesses

From her vantage point at the cashier’s stand in a grocery store in Mountain View, Maria Soria sees firsthand the damage wrought by a rare vortex of economic troubles descending on Bay Area residents and businesses, from skyrocketing inflation to rising rents. As a retail worker living in one of the costliest regions of the world, she faces problems herself.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
kion546.com

Chestnut reigns supreme again in Coney Island

NEW YORK (AP)- An American staple regained his throne once again on Monday. Joey Chestnut extended his record to 15 mustard belts at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island. Chestnut of San Jose, Calif ate 63 hot dogs and buns at this annual 4th of July tradition.
SAN JOSE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

South Monterey County cities plan Fourth of July events

SALINAS VALLEY — Fourth of July events are planned throughout South Monterey County beginning this weekend and continuing into Monday to celebrate the United States’ Declaration of Independence. KING CITY. King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s annual fireworks show will once again be held the day before...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Students, alumni protest Hollister High School name change

Ariana Jiminez spoke to fellow students and motorists passing by the intersection. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. The name change from San Benito High School to Hollister High School by the Board of Trustees on June 27 has proven to be controversial for some alumni and current students.
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KION News Channel 5/46

The “Spirit of Watsonville” alive and well on Independence Day

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The 4th of July was a site for many festivities across the Central Coast. The Spirit of Watsonville was fully shown in a parade that featured anime, Disney and a plethora of other characters. The parade was held on Main Street and ended on First Street at noon. "Thousands of spectators The post The “Spirit of Watsonville” alive and well on Independence Day appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

My Esalen experience: Big Sur's 'one-of-a-kind, you-gotta-be-kidding-me, is-this-a-dream?' kinda day

Turns out the universe has a lottery, and today I'm holding the winning ticket, both soaking in the hot springs and washing dishes, at this Nirvana on a hot edge of the Pacific. This is a peak experience for those with aging, worn-down bodies, and I'm thinking of all those who may have trod these paths and seen these sights. Did Alan Watts or Joseph Campbell stand in this spot and admire this view? Did Ram Dass or Aldous Huxley sit on this grass?
SANTA CRUZ, CA
indybay.org

City of Santa Cruz Vehicles Torched in Protest

Fed Up with Hostility Toward Homeless Residents of Santa Cruz, City Vehicles Burned. Multiple city vehicles were set on fire and destroyed at a maintenance yard at Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz on June 2. Graffiti left at the scene read: "Leave Homeless Alone!!" and "Stop Sweeping!" City officials estimated the damage to be approximately $300,000. The vehicles were destroyed in advance of the impending closure of the San Lorenzo Park Benchlands homeless encampment, which the City of Santa Cruz announced will begin in July.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire near Camp Roberts

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) A vegetation Fire, in South Monterey County is growing near Highway 101. Cal Fire BEU reported the fire southeast of the Salinas River, at 50 acres at about 5 p.m. on Sunday. All rail traffic has been stopped and traffic on Highway 101 is being affected by smoke. The post Fire near Camp Roberts appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

South Salinas residents see hot air balloon near homes on 4th of July

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A hot air balloon was seen hovering over homes in South Salinas on the 4th of July. Salinas Police said they received multiple calls at 8 a.m., and residents were able to speak with the three people in the basekt. That's how low the balloon got to the ground. Salinas Police said The post South Salinas residents see hot air balloon near homes on 4th of July appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Pacific Grove shark attack victim transfers to rehab facility

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A Central Coast man who was attacked by a great white shark while swimming near Lovers Point Beach was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Video Player: Trauma surgeon shares update on Pacific Grove shark attack victim (June 23) Steve Bruemmer, 62, narrowly escaped death...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy