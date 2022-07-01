International Fresh Produce Association Foodservice Conference Reports Record Buyer Attendance as Event Nears; Andrew Marshall Comments

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is considered by many to be the best seaside park in the world. It is home to two National Historic Landmarks. You can find both the 1911 Looff Carousel and the 1924 Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster here. In fact, there are more than 35 rides & attractions at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. When you combine that with a beautiful mile-long beach, and, well, you have a place you are going to want to visit. No trip to Santa Cruz, California could be complete without checking out these rides!

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO