The Houston Astros will undoubtedly be looking to upgrade their roster before the deadline. Which players will no longer be on Houston roster?. The Houston Astros have a comfortable lead in the American League West Division, but that doesn’t mean the team will stand pat at the trade deadline. The Astros have a few holes in their lineup, could use an extra starting pitcher, and it’s always good to add a reliever or two before the trade deadline.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO