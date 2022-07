Paris-based global music streaming platform Deezer has secured a public market listing on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, only to see its share price plunge on its opening trading day. Deezer, a rival to Spotify and Apple Music as it operates in around 180 markets worldwide, saw its stock close down 30 percent at 6.00 Euros per-share after opening its first day of trading at 8.50 Euros. At one point earlier in the day, shares in Deezer were trading at 5.79 Euros.More from The Hollywood ReporterCanada Passes Legislation to Compel Foreign Streamers, Social Platforms to Finance Local ContentJulianne Moore, Oscar Isaac...

MUSIC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO