Immigrant Heritage Month 2022: Butterfly Stories

The butterfly is often a symbol of migration. For Immigrant Heritage Month 2022, the City of Boston Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement invited Boston Public School students to decorate butterflies to celebrate their cultures and personal stories. More than a thousand students from K-12 submitted these butterflies. By hanging them in City Hall, this exhibit reminds people that they belong here and can take pride in their identities.

In June 2022, participating teachers shared a story about migration to inspire students to consider their own stories. They could then decorate butterflies to the suggested prompts, "How have your experiences impacted you?" and "What does your family's story mean to you?"

You can see the exhibit on the 2nd floor of City Hall. The butterflies will be up by mid-July and will stay there all summer.

Find more pictures on social media @BOSimmigrants on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You can learn more about the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement at boston.gov/immigrants and sign up for the weekly newsletter. The department advocates for immigrants, offers Free Immigration Consultations, and has several programs aimed at equity and belonging.

Special thanks to the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, Boston Public Schools, BPS Arts Office, and the BPS Office of Multilingual and Multicultural Education for their partnership on this exhibit. We'd also like to thank the students for sharing their stories and all our BPS teachers, without whom this would not be possible.