It is, to put it mildly, not a great time to be a sentient being in America. Roe v. Wade has been overturned, LGBTQ+ rights (and trans rights in particular) are imperiled, and the Supreme Court has just handily increased all of our night terrors about climate change. I’m not advocating for sticking our heads in the sand—we need to stay focused if we want to have any hope of setting things right—but when I simply can’t take one more affront to my civil liberties, I go to the safest mental place I can imagine: Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July party.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO