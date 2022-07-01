ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Opinion Leak Caused Spike in Search for Abortion Drugs

By Arianna Sarjoo
WebMD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 1, 2022 – Word that the U.S. Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade led to a dramatic spike in web searches for abortion medications, a new study shows. On May 2, 2022, Politico leaked a draft majority opinion that revealed the court...

www.webmd.com

Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
psychologytoday.com

After Roe v. Wade: The Criminalization of Pregnancy

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has changed the legal landscape concerning women who seek abortions. The case example of the trial of a woman who performed her own abortion has implications for today. Over 1,000 women have been arrested since 1973 for harming their fetuses, but most cases were...
The Week

Will abortion pills blunt the impact of overturning Roe v. Wade?

The Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The new decision put the matter into the hands of the states, half of which are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion access. In the 72 hours after the decision was released on Friday, internet searches for prescription abortion medications jumped 162 percent compared to the three days before the ruling, hitting 350,000, a record for a three-day period, according to a study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. CVS, Rite Aid, and Amazon had to temporarily cap purchases of the so-called morning-after pill Plan B, an emergency contraceptive available over the counter to prevent a pregnancy after unprotected sex.
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
CBS News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether the clinics in Texas that...
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
Narcity

US Supreme Court Justices Say 'Challenge' Post-Roe v. Wade Could Be Financing A Trip To Canada

U.S. Supreme Court justices have said Roe v. Wade being overturned could mean Americans having to face the "challenge" of financing a trip to Canada for abortion access. In a joint dissent issued by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer on June 24, the Justices spoke about the court's decision to no longer require abortion to be a right in the U.S..
TMZ.com

Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Enforces Pre-Roe Abortion Law from 1925

The state of Texas is in a state of confusion as to what the actual law is over abortion -- made only more dubious by a decision its high court just handed down. On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling from earlier this week giving clinics/docs there the green light to continue carrying out abortions up to the 6-week mark -- allowing women a last-minute chance to get abortions before the state's trigger law goes into effect at the end of July ... which will outlaw most instances of abortion, period.
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
