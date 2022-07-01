SCOTUS Opinion Leak Caused Spike in Search for Abortion Drugs

The Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The new decision put the matter into the hands of the states, half of which are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion access. In the 72 hours after the decision was released on Friday, internet searches for prescription abortion medications jumped 162 percent compared to the three days before the ruling, hitting 350,000, a record for a three-day period, according to a study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. CVS, Rite Aid, and Amazon had to temporarily cap purchases of the so-called morning-after pill Plan B, an emergency contraceptive available over the counter to prevent a pregnancy after unprotected sex.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO