The biggest gaming news of the week: July 1, 2022

The bananas promotional month of June is behind us. Thank goodness! If there were another not-E3 showcase, what little sanity still bouncing around my skull would be lost like tears in the rain.

That’s not to say there weren’t some cool headlines this week. Steven Spielberg apparently loves gaming, which should come as no surprise after watching Minority Report. Celebrities are human too; who knew! Too bad he’s not still working on the Halo TV series. Speaking of that, Halo Infinite is finally getting co-op. Well, beta testing begins soon anyway – one that’s coming eight months after launch. Not exactly the timeliest addition, eh?

Over the past seven days, there were a lot of weird stories. Don’t get me wrong, it’s fun stuff, but you’ll see what I mean below.

John Cena loves Metroid

It turns out that John Cena, WWE Superstar and invisible menace, loves Metroid. Specifically, 2D side-scrolling titles like Super Metroid – arguably the best SNES game ever.

During a photoshoot back in 2017, Cena reportedly asked Nintendo for another 2D Metroid repeatedly. When Metroid Dread came out several years later, the company sent him a copy. Low and behold, he apparently loves it. Speaking of which…

Metroid Prime may return this fall

There’s reportedly a remaster of Metroid Prime in the works. Fans have wanted the GameCube classic on modern hardware for ages, so hopefully, this pans out. Industry insider Jeff grub claims it’s coming out this fall, so fingers crossed. The timing would be perfect since Metroid Prime will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. Yes, we’re getting old.

Monkey Island creator shuts down blog following harassment

Rob Gilbert, the creator of Monkey Island, closed all comment sections on his blog due to needlessly toxic posts clogging everything up. It seems many fans are unhappy with how the upcoming revival looks and think harassing game developers will make it all better. Here’s the thing: this won’t work and also sucks. There’s nothing wrong with disliking the new art style, but come on, providing constructive feedback without things getting ugly isn’t hard.

Day Before studio defends unpaid labor

So the most wishlisted game on Steam is The Day Before. It’s an open world multiplayer zombie adventure from studio Fntastic that’s asking for “volunteers” to help finish development. If that doesn’t alarm you, it should. The company defended using unpaid laborers, but everyone is still pretty upset. Rightfully so.

Square Enix rickrolls fans

Yes, people still fall for rickrolls in the year 2022. In fairness, nobody expects it when video game publishers randomly stick Rick Ashely on websites teasing DLC. Square Enix went ahead and did exactly that with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s upcoming scenarios. Tricksey behavior.

Nintendo fan spends $40,000 to ask about F-Zero

Some brave venture capitalist thought buying a ton of Nintendo stock would give them answers regarding F-Zero‘s future. Sadly, not even $40,000 was enough to loosen company executive lips. But hey, at least this person gets to attend shareholder meetings and keep asking. Please, Nintendo, let this legend rest.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.