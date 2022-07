A Quarterback is tasked to lead the Offense with poise and confidence, especially when the game is on the line. Matt Ryan has displayed that he can bring this ability. A direct quote from Peyton Manning, “For Matt in particular, he kind of mentioned that Atlanta was looking for possibly a trade and he was asking about Indy. I just kind of really liked that match. I thought it would be great for Matt in this second chapter for him, and I thought it would be really good for the Colts, who I think are really close and have a lot of pieces and just could really use a veteran leader.” If The Sherriff thinks that Matt is the right fit then most Colts fans do too.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO