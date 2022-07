With a Northwest Regional Library System library card, you can check out a Real Florida Reader Day Pass that provides free park admission to Florida’s state parks. If you don’t have a library card, visit your local library to get one. The library card and park pass are free! The Real Florida Reader Day Pass has a 5-day check out period, one checkout per library card. Each Northwest Regional Library System location has park passes. If all are checked out, place a hold by calling your library location. Passes will need to be checked out and returned from the same library location.

3 DAYS AGO