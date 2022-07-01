ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A piece of culinary history was just uncovered at a Delaware shopping center. A fully intact Burger King from the 1980s has been sitting behind a...

www.npr.org

WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
WDEL 1150AM

Looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s annual...
american-rails.com

Delaware Scenic Train Rides

Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
DELAWARE STATE
wilmtoday.com

Your Fourth of July in Wilmington!

The 4th of July is an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends! There are so many fun options for people of all ages to enjoy the holiday. We’ve included some recommendations not only for Wilmington, but outside of the city!. 1. Celebration and Fireworks on the Wilmington Riverfront–...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington officials working to fix funky smelling, tasting water

For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to the July Fourth weekend in Delaware

July Fourth – a day filled with BBQs, backyard cornhole, and beach trips – is just around the corner. With travel agencies expecting around 12% of the state’s population to pack up and head out on vacation, here’s what to know about Independence Day in the First State: Travel AAA Mid-Atlantic expects 116,000 Delawareans to travel at least 50 miles ... Read More
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
firststateupdate.com

Kayakers Find Body Floating In Dover’s Saint Jones River Saturday

Dover Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Saturday, according to Dover Police Public Information Office Sergeant Mark Hoffman. Hoffman said on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers from the Dover Police Department were called to the area of the Saint Jones River, behind Capitol Green for a report of a body being found in the river.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Survey offers insight into surf-fishing program

Delaware State Parks officials are reviewing the results of a survey recently sent to everyone who obtained a surf-fishing permit in the last three years. The goal is to use responses to find a better way to manage the surf-fishing program, while also developing a baseline measure to compare with future surveys.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Algae growth causing 'musty' smell and taste in Wilmington tap water

After complaints of Wilmington’s tap water having a musty taste and smell, City officials say they’ve found the problem – algae. The City says it received a cluster of complaints about the tap water this week, though Assistant Water Division Director Kelly Slabicki said it’s still safe to drink.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington youth complete city's Youth Police Academy

24 young men and women are the newest graduates of the Wilmington Police Department's annual Youth Police Academy. “The WPD Youth Academy is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are interested in law enforcement, or who may simply benefit from positive interactions with our police officers, to gain first-hand experience about the challenges and rewards associated with police work,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki.

