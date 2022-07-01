ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shocking moment family feud erupts into ‘Shameless’ style brawl as man left ‘sparked out’ on street

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THIS is the shocking moment a man got "sparked out" in the street in a Shameless-style family brawl after a boozy pub session.

An argument erupted into violence after five members of the same extended family met up for drinks.

Shocking CCTV shows a family fight outside a pub in Wrexham Credit: SWNS
Gavin Randles, 61, was knocked unconscious Credit: SWNS
A verbal argument escalated into violence Credit: SWNS

Footage taken outside the Long Pull pub in Wrexham shows John Rogers, 39, elbow Gavin Randles, 61, in the face knocking him unconscious.

Before that, Michael Hughes, 46, was filmed being smacked across the back of the head before squaring up to Rogers.

Other members of the extended family caught up in last July's brawl included Samantha Hughes, 43, and Yvonne Moore, 54.

During the scuffle, a Just Eat delivery man on a bicycle tried to get between the defendants but he was not successful.

All five, from Wrexham, were later charged and have now admitted affray at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "We have seen cases like this where people haven't got back up off the ground when they fall heavily.

"Mr Randles and Michael Hughes were well up for the altercation."

Sentencing Rogers on Thursday, the judge said: "The trigger for the violence appears to have been an argument of a sensitive nature.

"There was a degree of provocation here; [the details of] which can't be in the public domain.

"You had been drinking - plainly far too much.

"It can be summed up as a family dispute which got very much out of hand with your taking the leading role at the end.

"You kicked out at [Randles] and elbowed him.

"He fell back - I think the vernacular is 'sparked out.' "It was disgraceful street violence."

'AN EPISODE OF MADNESS'

Rogers was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £420 costs and a £156 surcharge.

Henry Hills, defending Rogers, told the court: "This was, in my submission, an episode of madness.

"His emotions got the better of him.

"The first thing he said to me today was 'I'm ashamed of my behaviour.'

"He doesn't seek to excuse his behaviour, but he's not a big drinker.

"He has a strong work ethic. In a previous job he was a support worker for people with learning difficulties and he recently returned to his old job of traffic management."

Sarah Badrawy, prosecuting, said all five of the defendants came together in the Long Pull pub in Chester Street.

Before long, a verbal argument began between them which escalated into violence.

They left the pub, and in a "protracted" incident which was captured on CCTV, the five got into an altercation.

Towards the end of the incident, John Rogers elbowed Randles to the face, knocking him unconscious.

Randles received a £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Moore received a £242 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Michael Hughes received a £583 fine, £58 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Samantha Hughes received a 12 month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activity and a £120 fine, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

