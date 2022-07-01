ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers add Robin Lopez

 4 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN.

Marla Ridenour

Updated with Cavs Summer League roster: Cleveland

#Cavaliers agree to deal with veteran NBA center Robin Lopez beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal2:15 PM

Kurt Helin

Report: Robin Lopez to join Cavaliers as backup center on one-year deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep…1:54 PM

Marla Ridenour

Cleveland #Cavaliers agree to deal with veteran NBA center Robin Lopez beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal1:42 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs agree to veteran minimum deal with Robin Lopez to become Jarrett Allen’s backup

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/07/c…1:20 PM

Emiliano Carchia

Cavs agree to 1-year deal with Robin Lopez

sportando.basketball/en/cavs-agree-…1:16 PM

Marla Ridenour

League source confirms report by @Adrian Wojnarowski that the #Cavs have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with 7-foot center Robin Lopez, with Orlando last season. – 12:59 PM

StatMuse

Robin Lopez in his 14 seasons:

— 8,196 PTS

— 4,604 REB

— 1,034 BLK

— 26 mascots fought

Generational hook shot. pic.twitter.com/4Amn1b5mPT12:58 PM

Kelsey Russo

Source confirms #Cavs and Robin Lopez have agreed to a one-year deal. – 12:51 PM

Chris Fedor

#Cavs have agreed to a one-year veteran minimum deal with center Robin Lopez, sources tell @clevelanddotcom12:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski

Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. – 12:48 PM

Yossi Gozlan

Top free agents still unsigned:

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Deandre Ayton

Miles Bridges

Collin Sexton

Jusuf Nurkic

T.J. Warren

Donte DiVincenzo

Mitchell Robinson

Otto Porter

Danilo Gallinari

Bruce Brown

Gary Payton II

Montrezl Harrell

Robin Lopez

Jalen Smith

Bryn Forbes

Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM

JD Shaw: The NBA has fined Magic forward Admiral Schofield $20,000, Magic center Robin Lopez $15,000 and Hornets center Montrezl Harrell $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation on Thursday. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / April 9, 2022

Bleacher Report: Trezz, Robin Lopez & Admiral Schofield were EJECTED after this scuffle. -via Twitter / April 8, 2022

