Cavaliers add Robin Lopez
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Updated with Cavs Summer League roster: Cleveland
#Cavs agree to veteran minimum deal with Robin Lopez to become Jarrett Allen’s backup
Robin Lopez in his 14 seasons:
— 8,196 PTS
— 4,604 REB
— 1,034 BLK
— 26 mascots fought
Generational hook shot. pic.twitter.com/4Amn1b5mPT – 12:58 PM
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Robin Lopez have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 1, 2022
JD Shaw: The NBA has fined Magic forward Admiral Schofield $20,000, Magic center Robin Lopez $15,000 and Hornets center Montrezl Harrell $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation on Thursday. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / April 9, 2022
Bleacher Report: Trezz, Robin Lopez & Admiral Schofield were EJECTED after this scuffle. -via Twitter / April 8, 2022
