Kyrie Irving could still be reunited with LeBron James in Los Angeles. According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively discussing a trade that would center around Russell Westbrook and Kyrie. While it is being reported that LeBron is rooting for this to happen, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting there is not much momentum at the moment and that it will take time. Skip Bayless explains why a Kyrie-Westbrook trade will not happen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO