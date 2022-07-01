ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kevin Huerter traded to the Kings

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuerter was a first-round pick by the Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft and played his first four...

www.fantasypros.com

fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Suns Acquire Veteran Center From The Hawks: Fans React

Another day, another trade in the NBA. This Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks reportedly agreed to a trade centered on a veteran center. The Suns have reportedly acquired 26-year-old center Jock Landale from the Hawks. "The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Lose Gorgui Dieng in Free Agency

Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Gorgui Dieng agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Following a disappointing season, Atlanta Hawks team president Travis Schlenk promised a roster shake-up, and so far, he has done just that. Three players have left in free agency, and two more were traded away.
ATLANTA, GA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Inside The Suns

Suns Acquire Center Jock Landale in Trade With Hawks

On Saturday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Phoenix Suns traded for center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks. Landale, who played for the San Antonio Spurs last season, was part of the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta on June 30. In 54 games for San Antonio last season (his...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Adam Wainwright allows four runs in Sunday's loss to Phillies

Adam Wainwright lasted 5 2/3 innings on the mound for the Cardinals Sunday night, allowing four runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out five in the Cardinals' 4-0 loss to the Phillies. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed four runs in three of his last four starts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Frankie Montas to have MRI Monday

Frankie Montas is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday in Oakland. The star pitcher believes it may just be some soreness or inflammation. (Martin Gallegos on Twitter) Montas left his Sunday start after just one inning with tightness in the back of his shoulder. The MRI should give the A’s and any potential trade suitors a clear idea of what is going on with Montas. Although it sounds like a worst case scenario may have been avoided, fantasy managers will want to await the news of his MRI on Monday.
MLB
Person
Kevin Huerter
fantasypros.com

Michael Wacha officially scratched from Monday start

Michael Wacha has been scratched from his Monday start against Tampa Bay. The Red Sox will start Austin Davis in a bullpen game. Wacha has been dealing with a heavy arm and the Red Sox want to play it safe with their veteran starter. Alex Cora stated that if he was scratched we still could see Wacha make a start later in the week. It does not sound like the IL is in play for Wacha and it is likely that fantasy managers will get a start from him later this week. We may get more information from the Red Sox on their next move with Wacha after today’s game.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Gerrit Cole fans six Guardians in victory Saturday

Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six in New York’s 13-4 win in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon. Cole improves to 7-2 on the year while carrying a 2.99 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 16 starts. Cole has also struck out 117 batter while walking just 26 (4.5 K:BB) in 93 1/3 innings. Despite the stellar numbers and making five starts each month this season, Cole has no more than two wins in any month. He starts July off 1-0 and will look win #8 on the year in his next start on Thursday in Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Serge Ibaka re-signing with Milwaukee

Ibaka, while not the player he once was, is still a solid depth piece. The Bucks liked having him come off the bench, and they made sure to keep him around for at least another year. He is past his prime for fantasy purposes, but there's an off chance that he could be a decent streaming option in some scenarios.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Hawks#2018 Nba Draft#The League#Atlanta#Kings#Nba Draft
fantasypros.com

Kutter Crawford dominates out of bullpen vs. Rays

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford was tasked with coming out of the bullpen against the Rays on Monday afternoon. He replaced opener Austin Davis in the third inning and wound up allowing two hits, one walk, and zero runs. He also struck out a whopping eight batters, lasted 5 1/3 innings, and earned the win. Boston ultimately defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 4-0.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Tyler O'Neill to begin rehab assignment Monday

Tyler O'Neill is set to serve as the DH for Triple-A Memphis Monday night. He is then slated to play left field Wednesday and Thursday before having his left hamstring re-evaluated. (MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. O’Neill has been out of the Cardinals lineup since June 20th with a left hamstring strain....
MLB
fantasypros.com

Austin Barnes signs two-year extension

Austin Barnes confirmed that he has signed a two-year extension with the Dodgers. The deal is worth $3.5M per year. (Fabian Ardaya on Twitter ) Barnes is having another quiet season at the plate. He is slashing .179/.307/.357 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 84 at-bats. The 32-year-old will remain with Los Angeles as the backup catcher and will have little fantasy value going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Kyle Lewis in lineup for Triple-A Tacoma Sunday

There remains no clear timeline for Lewis to return to the Mariners, so he will get as much time as he needs on this rehab assignment. Seattle manager Scott Servais also said he wants Lewis to get playing time in the outfield with Tacoma. Nonetheless, this is a positive sign as Lewis inches closer to rejoining the Mariners potentially later this month right before or after the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 13 (2022)

It’s the halfway point in the season right now, so you should know exactly what your team is by this point. Your strengths. Your weaknesses. Your long-term outlook. There’s no better time to trade. Injuries may still happen, of course, but absent that, you should know what your team needs and doesn’t need.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Carlos Carrasco strikes out eight in win over Rangers

Carlos Carrasco allowed one run on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out eight and earned the win, moving to 9-4. After a serious of underwhelming outings, Carrasco bounced back in a huge way on Sunday, generating 20 whiffs on his 102 pitches on Sunday. His changeup, in particular, was outstanding with a 55% whiff rate. Carrasco's overall numbers - 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP - don't do justice to how well he has pitched as a whole this year, as his FIP and xFIP are roughly a run lower than his ERA. Leave him locked in your lineup, including in his next outing against the Marlins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Kyle Lewis (concussion) to begin rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma

Kyle Lewis, who is recovering from a concussion, is starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma and might be in the lineup on Sunday for the Rainiers. (Scott Hanson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Lewis played in just four games this year and has been out since May 29th after suffering...
TACOMA, WA

