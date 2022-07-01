Kevin Huerter traded to the Kings

Carlos Carrasco allowed one run on six hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings on Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out eight and earned the win, moving to 9-4. After a serious of underwhelming outings, Carrasco bounced back in a huge way on Sunday, generating 20 whiffs on his 102 pitches on Sunday. His changeup, in particular, was outstanding with a 55% whiff rate. Carrasco's overall numbers - 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP - don't do justice to how well he has pitched as a whole this year, as his FIP and xFIP are roughly a run lower than his ERA. Leave him locked in your lineup, including in his next outing against the Marlins.
