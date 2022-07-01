Kevin Huerter traded to the Kings

Michael Wacha has been scratched from his Monday start against Tampa Bay. The Red Sox will start Austin Davis in a bullpen game. Wacha has been dealing with a heavy arm and the Red Sox want to play it safe with their veteran starter. Alex Cora stated that if he was scratched we still could see Wacha make a start later in the week. It does not sound like the IL is in play for Wacha and it is likely that fantasy managers will get a start from him later this week. We may get more information from the Red Sox on their next move with Wacha after today’s game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO