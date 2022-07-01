Jusuf Nurkic to re-sign with Blazers on a four-year, $70 million deal

The offseason brings interesting storylines and rumors, and everybody takes every little tweet and post on Instagram and runs with it. Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock caused a stir on Monday when he reposted two posts on his Instagram story saying that he’s headed to the Philadelphia 76ers. The nine-year veteran out of North Carolina has two years left on his contract with the Mavs, so for the Sixers to obtain him, they’d have to trade for him.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO