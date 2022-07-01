ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jusuf Nurkic to re-sign with Blazers on a four-year, $70 million deal

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXMWT_0gSL6Ja200

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6vmHrdOZI3

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Trail Blazers re-signing Jusuf Nurkic (four years, $70M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep…1:09 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic agree to 4-year, $70 million contract: Report

oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/0…12:35 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Jusuf Nurkic is staying with the Trail Blazers on a 4-year, $70 million contract, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/Vc5xAuXz0812:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDi5I_0gSL6Ja200

Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27

🏠 is where the ❤️ is #ripcity

#grateful #alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/8nZiroNsoY12:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdPVZ_0gSL6Ja200

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6vmHrdOZI312:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bj76l_0gSL6Ja200

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA free agents: Heat power-forward options Otto Porter (Raptors), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics) off board. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Looney, Nurkic, T.J. Warren, Sexton, Harrell, DiVencenzo, D. Jones Jr, Cody & Caleb Martin. – 12:13 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Top free agents still unsigned:

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Deandre Ayton

Miles Bridges

Collin Sexton

Jusuf Nurkic

T.J. Warren

Donte DiVincenzo

Mitchell Robinson

Otto Porter

Danilo Gallinari

Bruce Brown

Gary Payton II

Montrezl Harrell

Robin Lopez

Jalen Smith

Bryn Forbes

Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…9:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, LaVine, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, Nurkic, Colorado, Robinson. – 9:01 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?

– Ayton

– LaVine

– Bridges

– Sexton

– Nurkic

– Warren

– DDV

– Looney

– Rubio (injured)

– Lamb

– Ibaka

– Thomas Bryant

– Bruce Brown

– Harrell

– Jalen Smith

– Sato (probably Barca bound)

– The Martins

– …Otto? – 8:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Best FAs still on the board:

PGs

G. Payton II

R. Rubio

D. Wright

F. Jackson

SGs

J. Haden

Z. LaVine

C. Sexton

G. Harris

SFs

M. Bridges

TJ Warren

Caleb Martin

Cody Martin

PFs

K. Anderson

O. Porter Jr.

M. Harrell

C. Anthony

Cs

D. Ayton

J. Nurkic

K. Looney

N. Claxton – 7:12 PM

Starting center Jusuf Nurkic appears destined to be a part of the Blazers’ future, with a belief among league personnel he will sign a four-year deal worth roughly $17 million in average annual value. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022

Similar pessimism has been conveyed to me about Portland’s Jusuf Nurkić and restricted free agent Anfernee Simons. Both are widely expected by rival teams to land new deals with the Trail Blazers after free agency opens. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2022

Jusuf Nurkic: -via Twitter @bosnianbeast27 / June 25, 2022

Comments / 0

 

