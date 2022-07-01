Jusuf Nurkic to re-sign with Blazers on a four-year, $70 million deal
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6vmHrdOZI3
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Report: Trail Blazers re-signing Jusuf Nurkic (four years, $70M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 1:09 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic agree to 4-year, $70 million contract: Report
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/0… – 12:35 PM
Jusuf Nurkic is staying with the Trail Blazers on a 4-year, $70 million contract, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/Vc5xAuXz08 – 12:18 PM
🏠 is where the ❤️ is #ripcity
#grateful #alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/8nZiroNsoY – 12:14 PM
Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6vmHrdOZI3 – 12:13 PM
NBA free agents: Heat power-forward options Otto Porter (Raptors), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics) off board. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, Miles Bridges, Looney, Nurkic, T.J. Warren, Sexton, Harrell, DiVencenzo, D. Jones Jr, Cody & Caleb Martin. – 12:13 PM
Top free agents still unsigned:
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Deandre Ayton
Miles Bridges
Collin Sexton
Jusuf Nurkic
T.J. Warren
Donte DiVincenzo
Mitchell Robinson
Otto Porter
Danilo Gallinari
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Montrezl Harrell
Robin Lopez
Jalen Smith
Bryn Forbes
Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
Top remaining free agents: Harden, Ayton, LaVine, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, Nurkic, Colorado, Robinson. – 9:01 PM
So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?
– Ayton
– LaVine
– Bridges
– Sexton
– Nurkic
– Warren
– DDV
– Looney
– Rubio (injured)
– Lamb
– Ibaka
– Thomas Bryant
– Bruce Brown
– Harrell
– Jalen Smith
– Sato (probably Barca bound)
– The Martins
– …Otto? – 8:46 PM
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic appears destined to be a part of the Blazers’ future, with a belief among league personnel he will sign a four-year deal worth roughly $17 million in average annual value. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Similar pessimism has been conveyed to me about Portland’s Jusuf Nurkić and restricted free agent Anfernee Simons. Both are widely expected by rival teams to land new deals with the Trail Blazers after free agency opens. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2022
Jusuf Nurkic: -via Twitter @bosnianbeast27 / June 25, 2022
Comments / 0