Jean-Guy Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons between 1955-1972, died on Thursday. He was 87. Gendron began his career with the New York Rangers after playing one season with Providence of the American Hockey League. Following his third season in New York, Gendron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1958 NHL Intraleague Draft. He then played three seasons for the Bruins before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team, for Andre Pronovost on Nov. 27, 1960.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO