ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jusuf Nurkic re-signs with Trail Blazers on four-year, $70M deal

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN9L6_0gSL5jN100
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic signed a four-year deal. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Trail Blazers re-signed center Jusuf Nurkic at $70M over four seasons, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nurkic’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed the agreement.

The deal shows that Nurkic is still viewed as part of the future in Portland. There had been speculation around the trade deadline that he might be moved as part of a rebuild, but the Blazers have been heading in the other direction, making roster moves aimed at a quick return to contention.

Nurkic, 27, averaged 15.0 points and 11.1 rebounds last season, but he was sidelined by plantar fasciitis in mid-February. With Portland well out of the playoff race, the team opted to not have Nurkic try to return for the end of the season.

Nurkic started his NBA career with the Nuggets but was traded to the Blazers in 2017 after Nikola Jokic emerged as a star in Denver. He overcame a compound fracture of his left tibia and fibula in 2019 and was fully healthy heading into last season.

Re-signing Nurkic ends any interest that Portland may have had in the Suns’ Deandre Ayton. The Blazers had been mentioned as a possible destination for the free agent center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Report: Nemanja Bjelica agrees to deal with Fenerbahce

Bjelica has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce, according to a report from Ugur Ozan Sulak of SocratesDergi.com. The deal will have a total net value of about $4M, per Johnny Askounis and Aris Barkas of Eurohoops. Golden State had been interested in re-signing Bjelica to...
BASKETBALL
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree to five-year max extension

Morant’s extension will include Rose Rule language allowing him to earn a starting salary worth 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team again next season. Based on the NBA’s latest cap projection of $133M for the 2023-24 season, Morant’s deal would be...
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

NBA minimum salaries for 2022-23 set

An NBA team that has spent all its cap space and doesn’t have any of its mid-level or bi-annual exception available still always has the ability to sign a player to a minimum-salary contract, unless that club is right up against its hard cap. Teams with cap room or...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Checking in on NBA’s top remaining free agents

However, within the last 40-ish hours, 40 of the players from our list of 2022’s top 50 free agents have taken themselves off the market by reaching contract agreements with teams around the league. While those are just tentative agreements and could still fall apart, that usually doesn’t happen...
NBA
247Sports

College football conference realignment: Four Pac-12 teams in discussions to move to Big 12, per report

USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten sent the Pac-12 into a frenzy, and it could result in four additional teams leaving the storied conference. WildcatAuthority reports there will be significant discussions centered around Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah making their way to the soon-to-be-altered Big 12 Conference. VIP subscribers can read the latest updates on those discussions by clicking here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Pistons sign No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey

The Pistons have signed lottery pick Jaden Ivey to his rookie scale contract, the team tweets. The Purdue point guard was chosen with the No. 5 overall pick. Ivey’s deal, assuming the usual 120% of the rookie scale, will be for four years and $32,951,083. His first-year salary, under those terms, will be $7,252,200.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Suns, Damion Lee agree to one-year deal

The Suns have signed Damion Lee to a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Lee will receive a minimum-salary contract, per NBA.com’s official transactions log. Lee, 29, went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016. He made his rookie debut with the Hawks in 2017-18, first signing a...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Hoops Rumors

Thunder waive PF Isaiah Roby

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived big man Isaiah Roby, the team announced. Roby’s $1.9M contract would’ve become fully guaranteed if he wasn’t waived today. Roby has spent three seasons with Oklahoma City since being acquired in 2020. He appeared in 45 games last year, averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per contest. He also shot an efficient 51% from the floor.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Wizards sign first-rounder Johnny Davis to rookie contract

The Wizards have signed first-round pick Johnny Davis to his rookie-scale contract, according to NBA.com’s official log of transactions. Davis — who averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31 games (34.2 minutes) at Wisconsin as a sophomore in 2021-22 — was the 10th player off the board in last Thursday’s draft.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

Report: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell no longer on trade block

Despite recently trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert for a collection of veteran contracts and first-round draft picks in a deal sure to make them worse in the short-term, the Jazz have indicated to inquiring teams that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell may not be available as a trade target, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link via ClutchPoints).
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Suns reportedly done adding role players for the time being

With JaVale McGee and Aaron Holiday headed elsewhere and Elfrid Payton not expected to return, the Suns‘ additions of Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, and Jock Landale will help replenish their depth, tweets John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. According to Gambadoro, Phoenix is done adding role players for the time being, though the club could still bring back free agent forward Ish Wainwright.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Nuggets#Espn#Suns
Hoops Rumors

Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo agree to two-year, $9.3M deal

Given the Warriors’ cap situation and the numbers reported by Charania, it appears the club will use a portion of its taxpayer mid-level exception to complete the signing. DiVincenzo was a full-time starter on the Bucks team that won a championship in 2020-21, averaging 10.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG on .420/.379/.718 shooting in 66 games (27.5 MPG) during that regular season. However, a major ankle injury sidelined him for most of the postseason and for a chunk of the ’21-22 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Magic sign Bol Bol to two-year contract

Bol Bol has agreed to a two-year deal with the Magic, tweets Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. Orlando traded for Bol in February, but he was still recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t played for the team. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman indicated after the season ended that the team was still interested in the 22-year-old big man and hoped to re-sign him.
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Clippers, John Wall agree to two-year, $13.2M deal

The Clippers and point guard John Wall formally agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $13.2M, according to a tweet from Klutch Sports Group. Wall reached a buyout agreement earlier in the week with the Rockets and was officially cut on Tuesday, clearing waivers on Thursday. Reporting at the time of his agreement with Houston indicated that he intended to join the Clippers, likely on a deal worth the taxpayer mid-level exception. His agency has now confirmed that’s the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Pacers to re-sign Jalen Smith to two-year deal

Free-agent big man Jalen Smith has agreed to a two-year contract with the Pacers and will return to Indiana, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 10th overall pick in 2020, Smith barely saw any action as a rookie in Phoenix in 2020-21, then found himself out of the Suns’ plans. They turned down his third-year rookie-scale option for 2022-23 at the start of last season and traded him to Indiana at this year’s deadline.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Hoops Rumors

Spurs, Pacers, Pistons still have cap room available

While many free agent agreements have been reported since last Thursday evening, few will become official until the NBA’s moratorium period ends this Wednesday. That means the terms that have been reported – and the cap space or cap exceptions teams will use to complete those signings – have not yet been locked in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoops Rumors

Celtics re-sign Sam Hauser to three-year deal

Himmelsbach reports that the three-year deal will pay the 24-year-old $6M. The last season of the contract is non-guaranteed. Boston possesses Hauser’s Non-Bird rights and can sign him using those. A three-year salary at the league minimum would be worth $5.66M, so the $6M figure is either rounded up or is a sliver above the minimum.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to two-year deal

On the heels of winning a championship with Golden State, free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who reports that the second year of Porter’s new contract will be a player option. Porter, 29, averaged...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy