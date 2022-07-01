Timberwolves still targeting Rudy Gobert

Darren Wolfson: I know I’m on record saying it’s hard to see Gobert actually landing here. But the #Timberwolves interest in pairing him with KAT continues to be very real. Former Utah ass’t Dell Demps now in Wolves front office has the book on him.

Source: Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Trade talk break … Individual #NBA player award futures odds are out. Defensive Player Of the Year: Mikal Bridges, 14-1; Myles Turner 27-1; Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Mitchell Robinson, 100-1; Patrick Williams, 240-1. Rudy Gobert is favored at +650. – 5:24 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

That is a large amount of pick capital for Rudy Gobert, great as he is, when the team sending the picks already has an All-NBA center and there is no certainty a twin towers approach will work to get the most out of both players in today’s NBA. Good work, Utah. – 5:20 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Over the past month, I wondered if I’d be writing a “Jazz trade Rudy Gobert” story. Over the past few hours, it started to feel increasingly more tangible. Now that it’s written and I can start to bring my brain back online … it’s honestly kinda surreal. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:18 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Timberwolves sure are gonna be fun next season. Rudy Gobert plays with the best teammate he’s had. Karl-Anthony Towns gets a defensive anchor to take some burden off him. Anthony Edwards could make another leap. Jaden McDaniels has promise. D’Lo. Good coach. High risk tolerance. – 5:16 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Anthony Edwards has some scrubbing to do.

“Anytime I go against Porzingis, I get no layups,” Edwards noted. “I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He doesn’t put any fear in my heart. I don’t know why.” – 5:11 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

BREAKING – Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota

REACTION LIVE EDITION OF LOCKED ON JAZZ

RIGHT NOW

youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 5:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I guess we can do fun with depth charts… how’s this look for Mini Soda

PG: D. Russell/J. Nowell

SG: A. Edwards/W. Moore

SF: J. McDaniels/T. Prince

PF: K. Towns/K. Anderson

C: R. Gobert/N. Reid – 5:06 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

As of now, Wolves look like this:

PG Russell, McLaughlin

SG Edwards, Nowell

SF McDaniels, Anderson/Prince, Moore Jr.

PF Towns, Prince/Anderson,

C Gobert, Reid – 5:05 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Minnesota won big time with this deal.”

@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves was a massive deal for the organization #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/8Uda1wT3EU – 4:59 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

The gap between what the Wolves did give up for Gobert, and what Bulls fans were prepared to give up for Gobert, is kinda funny. – 4:52 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Gersson Rosas traded away all of the Wolves bigs on the Wolves roster outside of KAT his first year on the job, Tim Connelly added Rudy Gobert and made KAT a wing his first month on the job.

Completely different plans. – 4:50 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to win DPOY 3+ times:

— Rudy Gobert

— Ben Wallace

— Dwight Howard

— Dikembe Mutombo

Generational defender. pic.twitter.com/zlZaVKA03a – 4:48 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New @John Hollinger & Duncan. KD Trades; Gobert Live Reaction; Murray Trade; Free Agency Reaction hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/kd-tr… – 4:46 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Here’s my updated Wolves cap sheet after the Rudy Gobert trade

– 3 open roster spots (4 if Minott is a 2-way)

– $8.7M below the tax line (to fill out roster)

– Can add players with: remaining MLE (about $1.5M); minimum deals; matching a Knight RFA offer

– 22-23 cap space is gone pic.twitter.com/uRlCnCVANL – 4:44 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

Every agent representing a center knew Gobert was a goner. It wasn’t a secret. It’s astounding to me what happened to a team so dominant a season ago. One season. Don’t think the “owners” matter? Don’t value team execs as having major influence? Jazz fans now know the truth. – 4:44 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the blockbuster trade landing Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert on the Minnesota Timberwolves: es.pn/3bCE1O5 – 4:43 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Rudy Gobert going from the Jazz’s perimeter defense to D’Angelo Russell and KAT is the Star Wars Anakin/Padme meme – 4:39 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

With the haul that the #Jazz got from the #Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert, the cost of doing business with the #Nets just went up. Or so one would assume. – 4:38 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Feels like Pat Bev was obligated to be sent away in trade for Gobert. Still sucks that Vanderbilt caught strays and still has to be with Bev tho. 😂

“You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt & every time I hear he’s defensive player of the year..So whatever.” -Bev in Dec – 4:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley, Beasley more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:26 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Just finished recording with @John Hollinger and we were live when the Gobert news broke. Lots coming on KD, initial Gobert reaction, and more. Up in about 30 mins. – 4:25 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Top 5 in our last Trade Rumor Rankings (five days ago)

1. Kyrie Irving

2. John Collins

3. Kevin Durant: Trade request

4. Rudy Gobert: Traded

5. Dejounte Murray: Traded – 4:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Very curious how Chris Finch uses KAT off ball when Ant/D’Lo run pick & roll with Gobert.

Does he space in the corner & attack closeouts? Do you slide him into the dunkers spot from time to time? Would he be on the other side of the floor as an outlet?

That will be fun to see. – 4:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

KAT and Gobert 2022 regular season ➡️ playoffs:

KAT —

24.6 ➡️ 21.8 PPG

9.8 ➡️ 10.8 RPG

3.1 ➡️ 4.5 TPG

52.9 ➡️ 48.8 FG%

Gobert —

15.6 ➡️ 12.0 PPG

14.7 ➡️ 13.2 RPG

2.1 ➡️ 1.0 BPG

71.3 ➡️ 63.6 FG% pic.twitter.com/plflGFU8KQ – 4:21 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wait for confirmation, but I believe this is the full Rudy Gobert to Minnesota trade pic.twitter.com/DIs5eKBrxt – 4:19 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.

If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.

Maybe that’s the outline of a Durant trade: eight picks, three swaps, Bridges, maybe Cam? – 4:18 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Twin Cities got their Twin Towers in Rudy Gobert and KAT. Rival NBA executives will call Danny Ainge and the Jazz to inquire about the asking price for Donovan Mitchell, who Utah plans to build around.

Kevin Durant’s trade value goes up even higher by default than it already was – 4:18 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Brian Windhorst when the Jazz trade Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/RBqzujsBGJ – 4:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Timberwolves new duo over the last 4 seasons:

Gobert —

Most blocks

Most rebounds

3x All Star

KAT —

Most 3P by a center

Highest 3P% by a center

2x All Star pic.twitter.com/9j4tfRWnil – 4:09 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Honestly Rudy Gobert was a pleasure to cover, though.

He was always honest, thoughtful, and respectful.

Not to mention he’s probably the third best player in @Utah Jazz history.

Definitely hope he finds success and happiness with Minnesota. – 4:08 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

The Timberwolves are going to be a problem. Rudy Gobert! If KAT is smarter in avoiding fouls, that interior defense is going to be formidable. Mix in Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen McDaniels & Taurean Prince for length… Minnesota set to take a leap. #RaisedByWolves – 4:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Using the Jazz as a third team in a Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is tough. Not sure what Utah has to offer aside from that new draft pick haul, since Gobert’s gone and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be included. Maybe picks is enough, but the math is tricky – 4:06 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

FWIW: Rudy Gobert was No. 27 in our Trade Value Rankings.

Have they given up too much?

hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:06 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

BREAKING: Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and four picks #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:05 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Rudy Gobert shot 87% in transition, 73% of dump passes, 71% rolling to the rim, and 69% on put backs last season. While he was on the floor, only 24% of the shots Utah faced in the half court were dunks and layups, down from 30% when he was on the bench. – 4:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

How Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will be looking in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/S5WRpUifnC – 4:05 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Wrote this about the Jazz this morning. Feels relevant to share after the Rudy Gobert trade, but I’m not sure what it means yet for Donovan Mitchell.

bit.ly/3ui8fwg – 4:02 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

So to recap, Gobert fetched four 1st round picks, a 2022 first round draft pick, a pick swap, and useable and/or moveable pieces.

That’s a pretty good haul, but far from a win-now move. – 4:02 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

My instant trade grades are up for the Rudy Gobert swap: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 4:01 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I’ve said for years that Tim Connelly was/is aggressive & when he identifies a guy he thinks is the guy, he will go after them with tenacity. Those additions did not reveal themselves while he was in Denver like Gobert, but the intent to pull off a move like this is very Connelly – 4:01 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

League sources confirm the Gobert trade to Minnesota and it’s expected that the Jazz are not near done with their offseason dealing. – 3:59 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

In Tim Connelly’s first draft as Denver GM in 2013, he traded out of the 27th pick – and the Jazz selected Rudy Gobert there. Now, Connelly lands Gobert in his first weeks as the new president of the Timberwolves. – 3:58 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Centers making $200M:

— Nikola Jokic

— Rudy Gobert

— Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/Ev3uzmidqO – 3:57 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

FIVE(4 + Kessler)1st rd picks for Rudy Gobert? Good god, that’s insane!

How many for Durant? 10? – 3:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I don’t know if it is a sign, but right as the Gobert tweet dropped, the skies opened up here and it looks like the apocalypse outside right now. – 3:54 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

At least between Towns and Gobert, we have two big guys who will never complain. – 3:54 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The definition of mega trade. Timberwolves traded almost the half of their team for Gobert. Insane move that can make them big problem for each and every team in the league. The Rudy-KAT duo seems unstoppable! #RaisedByWolves – 3:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timberwolves projected starters:

– Rudy Gobert

– Karl-Anthony Towns

– Kyle Anderson

– Anthony Edwards

– D’Angelo Russell

All eyes on DLO. – 3:51 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

Ok, now my favorite move is Gobert to Minnesota for …um… Well …a bag of chips and Pat Bev. Wow. #NBAFreeAgency – 3:51 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

This squad:

D’Angelo Russell

Anthony Edwards

Kyle Anderson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/Uwf4Jws1DI – 3:50 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Beasley has a team option next year so is basically expiring.

Beverley is expiring next year.

Vanderbilt has 2 years left but is an interesting young player.

Oh, & Utah is getting four 1sts and a pick swap.

Connelly unloaded for Gobert & Utah got a haul to begin rebuilding with. – 3:50 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The Utah jazz are trading All-NBA center and three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert for four players and four draft picks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Getting four first rounders for Gobert compensates for the lack of win now talent the jazz are taking back. Utah badly wanted Jaden McDaniels in the deal. Minnesota badly wanted to keep him. In the end, the wolves tree in more draft compensation – 3:49 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Utah Jazz reportedly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves https://t.co/qQPCoBq29K pic.twitter.com/GBKBEMLyMq – 3:48 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Timberwolves now have…

– Karl-Anthony Towns under contract for 6 years and $283.5M

– Rudy Gobert under contract for 4 years and $170M

– Anthony Edwards under contract for 7 years and $222M (assuming he signs a mix extension next summer) – 3:48 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. – 3:47 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Honestly don’t hate the KAT-Gobert pairing at all the more I think about it.

KAT’s shooting covers for Gobert’s lack of it, and Gobert’s defensive prowess will make up for KAT’s struggles on that end.

Kinda excited!

DLo-Ant-SloMo-KAT-Gobert is funky and fun, sign me up. – 3:46 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Minnesota fans are going to love Gobert, by the way.

He really is one of those guys that, when you watch him every day, you start to understand how truly game-changing he is. The analytics get at it too, but he’s honestly incredible. – 3:46 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

This seems like a steal for Minnesota, regardless of how well Gobert and KAT fit. – 3:46 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

KAT + Gobert is the best big man duo since (blank). – 3:46 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I really wanted Rudy Gobert to end up with the Bulls because Lonzo and Caruso in front of him would have maximized his rim protection.

I’m not sure why this group of Minnesota defenders will fare any differently against five-out offenses than Utah did. – 3:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Rudy Gobert to Minnesota frees Karl-Anthony Towns up to run point. – 3:45 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I don’t know a single team that is prepared to handle Towns and Gobert in the same front court.

That does not mean it will work, but how the hell do you defend or score against them? Shoot over Towns? Help off Rudy? There are counters on counters for that. – 3:43 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Timberwolves are landing Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/c0CnWWa2cZ – 3:43 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

I am very rarely a proponent of making center-sized people move down a position to power forward, but I think the Gobert/Towns duo is one where it actually makes sense, even in today’s game. – 3:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Gobert in Utah:

12p/12r

65.3 FG%

3x All Star

6x All-Defensive

4x All-NBA

1 of 4 players to win DPOY 3 times. pic.twitter.com/8wJfYYr0oi – 3:42 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

i don’t think the universe is ready for a rudy gobert/jaden mcdaniels frontcourt. – 3:42 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Patrick Beverly when he sees he’s headed to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: pic.twitter.com/CyVmF0eVov – 3:42 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

when you have the chance to extend karl-anthony towns for $224m and then acquire rudy gobert’s four-year, $169.7m contract you obviously have to do it. – 3:41 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Tim Connelly is all in on pairing KAT with a rim protecting center. Did not even wait to see what it would look like before trading for Gobert.

With KAT’s passing & shooting it will work offensively & Gobert is the perfect backline defender to clean up any KAT struggles on D. – 3:41 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota league sources tell the athletic, – 3:40 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Towns full time PF? Playoff Gobert? Clogging the lane for Anthony Edwards? Minn must have given up the absolute farm – 3:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. – 3:37 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

The Timberwolves were active on the first day of free agency with KAT’s extension, Kyle Anderson’s signing. Also some thoughts on Gobert, Murray and KD theathletic.com/3393151/2022/0… – 1:43 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQTdpe

Apple: apple.co/3QUIHPw – 1:05 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If the Wolves really are gonna try this double big thing and trade for a center next to KAT, I’m taking Myles Turner over anyone.

You’re *trying* it — so take Turner for one year at $18M over 4 years and $170M of Gobert. Take a shot, stay nimble. Turner is the move. – 1:35 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Recapping a wild 24 hours in the NBA w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD trade request, Kyrie’s next home (Lakers?), Hawks/Spurs, Sixers, Wiz/Beal, Wolves/KAT, Gobert rumors, Lakers, Clippers, much, much more:

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fir…

Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/64MivV… – 1:33 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

$200M+ contracts in NBA history:

Stephen Curry (2)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic

Trae Young

Russell Westbrook

Rudy Gobert

Bradley Beal

Nikola Jokic

Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Centers in NBA history with $200M+ contracts:

Nikola Jokic

Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/HWjml7PnYj – 6:03 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.

solid news dumping by utah tbh. – 3:50 PM

All eyes are on Phoenix when it comes to Durant, the Nets star who is believed to be targeting the Suns as his preferred next destination. Yet while I wrote at length on Thursday about how a deal centered on restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton and small forward Mikal Bridges might work for both sides, the early sense is that it would take more than that. Or, to be clearer, something different. As the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield pointed out in the wake of the Rudy Gobert-to-Minnesota blockbuster that went down on Friday, the Nets’ asking price for Durant — two All-Stars, as we’d been told — may have just gone up. There’s no way the Suns are trading Devin Booker, who just agreed to a four-year, $224 million extension. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022

Nikola Vucevic: Glad my offer for the house I found in Salt Lake got rejected then -via Twitter @NikolaVucevic / July 1, 2022

Oleh Kosel: Zach Lowe in reaction to Utah acquiring 5 first-rounders for Rudy Gobert on ESPN’s NBA Today show: “At this point, the only team that has enough picks to trade for Kevin Durant is Oklahoma City. I mean, what’s it going to take to get Kevin Durant? 12 first-round picks?” -via Twitter @OlehKosel / July 1, 2022