WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial is adjourned after witnesses FAILED to show up as basketball player is seen in Moscow court wearing Jimi Hendrix T-shirt and in handcuffs amid drug smuggling charges

US basketball star Brittney Griner has had her trial for drug charges in Russia adjourned on the first day after witnesses failed to show.

The 6ft 9ins 31-year-old wore a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt as she was accompanied by US embassy staff at Khimki City Court on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday.

Prosecutors told Griner that she was being charged with intentionally transporting narcotics. Griner spoke to say she understood the charges.

Three employees of the embassy were present in the courtroom, where Griner was seated in a cage with a zip-lock bag of cookies and a bottle of mineral water.

The trial was partially closed, with a limited media presence, which court spokesman Polina Vdovtsova said was 'on the request of the defence, the request of Griner herself'. No cameras were allowed inside.

Russian authorities say they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in Griner's luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

The appearance came as Griner's agent pleaded with President Biden to cut a deal to secure her release. Lindsay Kagawa Colas took to Twitter earlier this week to put pressure on Joe Biden to get her out.

She wrote: 'The negotiation for her immediate release regardless of the legal proceedings should remain a top priority and we expect @POTUS and @VP to do everything in their power, right now, to get a deal done to bring her home.

'The fact remains that the US Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn.'

The case coincides with fraught relations between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine.

It's not clear whether Griner will be released in a prisoner trade between the US and Russia, with authorities still tight-lipped

Griner was led away by the prison officer with documents and a bottle of water in hand as she prepared to face trial

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted her arrest was not 'politically motivated'. The Women's National Basketball Association star was detained and charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs.

If found guilty, the offence that can carry up to 10 years in prison. Legal experts claim it's 'likely' Griner will be convicted - and that the whole affair is a 'negotiation strategy'.

Danielle Gilbert, assistant professor of military and strategic studies at the US Air Force Academy, told ESPN: 'It's a negotiation strategy.

'The trial - and the threat of a long sentence - gives the Russians more negotiating leverage. Hostage diplomacy relies on the pretense of law to feign a legitimate process.'

American officials and a score of athletes have called for the release of Griner - or 'BG' as she is known to basketball fans.

She was handcuffed and accompanied by a prison officer to the court during her appearance

US Embassy staff were also said to have attended the hearing at Khimki City Court today

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, is considered by many to be among the top female athletes in the world

Campaigners say Griner has been wrongfully detained and should be immediately returned to her family in the United States. Griner's wife Cherelle said she has been used as a 'political pawn' in a US-Russia standoff.