ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial is adjourned after witnesses FAILED to show up as basketball player is seen in Moscow court wearing Jimi Hendrix T-shirt and in handcuffs amid drug smuggling charges

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

US basketball star Brittney Griner has had her trial for drug charges in Russia adjourned on the first day after witnesses failed to show.

The 6ft 9ins 31-year-old wore a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt as she was accompanied by US embassy staff at Khimki City Court on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday.

Prosecutors told Griner that she was being charged with intentionally transporting narcotics. Griner spoke to say she understood the charges.

Three employees of the embassy were present in the courtroom, where Griner was seated in a cage with a zip-lock bag of cookies and a bottle of mineral water.

The trial was partially closed, with a limited media presence, which court spokesman Polina Vdovtsova said was 'on the request of the defence, the request of Griner herself'. No cameras were allowed inside.

Russian authorities say they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in Griner's luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

The appearance came as Griner's agent pleaded with President Biden to cut a deal to secure her release. Lindsay Kagawa Colas took to Twitter earlier this week to put pressure on Joe Biden to get her out.

She wrote: 'The negotiation for her immediate release regardless of the legal proceedings should remain a top priority and we expect @POTUS and @VP to do everything in their power, right now, to get a deal done to bring her home.

'The fact remains that the US Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn.'

The case coincides with fraught relations between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTsjj_0gSL5WqS00
Griner, 31, wore a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt as she appeared at the Moscow courtroom today (left and right). The case coincides with fraught relations between the US and Russia over the war in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHIoo_0gSL5WqS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edbnP_0gSL5WqS00
It's not clear whether Griner will be released in a prisoner trade between the US and Russia, with authorities still tight-lipped
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynftN_0gSL5WqS00
Griner was led away by the prison officer with documents and a bottle of water in hand as she prepared to face trial

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted her arrest was not 'politically motivated'. The Women's National Basketball Association star was detained and charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs.

If found guilty, the offence that can carry up to 10 years in prison. Legal experts claim it's 'likely' Griner will be convicted - and that the whole affair is a 'negotiation strategy'.

Danielle Gilbert, assistant professor of military and strategic studies at the US Air Force Academy, told ESPN: 'It's a negotiation strategy.

'The trial - and the threat of a long sentence - gives the Russians more negotiating leverage. Hostage diplomacy relies on the pretense of law to feign a legitimate process.'

American officials and a score of athletes have called for the release of Griner - or 'BG' as she is known to basketball fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuEkk_0gSL5WqS00
She was handcuffed and accompanied by a prison officer to the court during her appearance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eE8N2_0gSL5WqS00
US Embassy staff were also said to have attended the hearing at Khimki City Court today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403ik4_0gSL5WqS00
Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, is considered by many to be among the top female athletes in the world

Campaigners say Griner has been wrongfully detained and should be immediately returned to her family in the United States. Griner's wife Cherelle said she has been used as a 'political pawn' in a US-Russia standoff.

Comments / 356

Keith Chick Melton
1d ago

keep her, then maybe she'll learn this country isn't so bad after all. No care for these spoiled, kneeling to the flag, & National anthem brats. They want to sit at the table of this country's table, & cuss the hand that's feeding them

Reply(39)
150
Donnie Morrow
1d ago

of course people say she's wrongfully charged. prisons are full of people charged wrong. just ask them

Reply(25)
80
Dan Chervinko
1d ago

Witnesses didn’t show ???? Yes they did as two customs agents testified. You should be sued for writing false information

Reply(5)
46
Related
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

R. Kelly Sues Prison After Being Placed on Suicide Watch for 'Purely Punitive Reasons': Lawyer

R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges earlier this week. Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said in a statement to PEOPLE Friday that the decision to put her client on suicide watch was for "purely punitive reasons" because he's a "high-profile inmate," and violates his Eighth Amendment rights.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Father of Afghani girl Lina Sardar Khil, 4, who vanished in San Antonio six months ago has been terrorized by online conspiracy theorists who claim that he 'sold her to be a child bride'

The father of a four-year-old Afghani girl who vanished without a trace in Texas nearly six months ago has been terrorized online by conspiracy theorists who claim he sold her as a child bride. Lina Sarder Khil disappeared from an apartment complex playground in San Antonion in December. Her disappearance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

101-year-old Nazi guard charged over the murder of 3,518 prisoners at WW2 camp where 'cruellest methods of extermination were invented' insists he 'did absolutely nothing'

A Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 101, charged with murdering thousands of prisoners during the Second World War insisted he did 'absolutely nothing' at his trial today. Josef Schuetz is the oldest person so far to face trial over Nazi war crimes committed during the Holocaust. At his trial in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Drugs#Khimki City Court#Russian#Potus#The Us Government
NBC News

Oscar Pistorius meets with murdered girlfriend's father as he seeks parole

Disgraced former track star Oscar Pistorius met last month with the father of his ex-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, whom he murdered in 2013. Barry Steenkamp “met with Oscar on 22 June 2022 for the Victim Offender Dialogue,” the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, said Saturday in a statement posted on Facebook. The trust operated by Reeva’s mother, June Steenkamp, also thanked South African officials for their help in setting up the meeting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA coach slams ‘disgusting’ lack of action from government

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
BASKETBALL
Daily Mail

Innocent trucker whose license plate was stolen by human smugglers who left 50 to die is being targeted by people who wrongly believe he is responsible for the tragedy

The family of a Texas man said he was wrongfully identified as the owner of the truck used by human smugglers who left 50 migrants to die inside the vehicle in 103 degree weather along the U.S.-Mexico border. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found 'stacks of bodies'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

459K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy