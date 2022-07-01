ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jusuf Nurkic agrees to four-year deal with Portland

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNurkic missed the last portion of last season due to a foot injury. He...

Isaiah Roby waived by Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced that they are waiving center Isaiah Roby. (Brett Siegel on Twitter) Roby will find himself on the open market if nobody claims him in the coming days, but it looks like he may actually end up being claimed. He is thought of as a solid player around the league, and many teams are speculated to have interest in picking him up. He will almost certainly be on a roster next season, but where and what role he plays will factor into his actual fantasy value.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Serge Ibaka re-signing with Milwaukee

Ibaka, while not the player he once was, is still a solid depth piece. The Bucks liked having him come off the bench, and they made sure to keep him around for at least another year. He is past his prime for fantasy purposes, but there's an off chance that he could be a decent streaming option in some scenarios.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kyle Lewis in lineup for Triple-A Tacoma Sunday

There remains no clear timeline for Lewis to return to the Mariners, so he will get as much time as he needs on this rehab assignment. Seattle manager Scott Servais also said he wants Lewis to get playing time in the outfield with Tacoma. Nonetheless, this is a positive sign as Lewis inches closer to rejoining the Mariners potentially later this month right before or after the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) placed on 15-day IL

Senzatela left Friday's start with shoulder discomfort, and although he said his MRI came back "clean," he'll get at least two weeks of rest. He has a 4.95 ERA and 1.80 WHIP, so there's obviously no reason to hold him through his IL stint, nor roster him in the first place. Ryan Feltner is likely to start against the Dodgers on Wednesday in Senzatela's place.
MLB

