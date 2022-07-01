Jusuf Nurkic agrees to four-year deal with Portland

The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced that they are waiving center Isaiah Roby. (Brett Siegel on Twitter) Roby will find himself on the open market if nobody claims him in the coming days, but it looks like he may actually end up being claimed. He is thought of as a solid player around the league, and many teams are speculated to have interest in picking him up. He will almost certainly be on a roster next season, but where and what role he plays will factor into his actual fantasy value.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO