ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

We’re gypsies and we’re fuming ‘racist’ council banned our gravestone for bizarre reason – people will think we’re poor

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oy6fO_0gSL5MGQ00

A GYPSY family is furious at council chiefs who banned them from installing a double headstone on a family grave.

David Loveridge, 80, wants to be buried next to wife Beatrice, who died of cancer in January 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwYco_0gSL5MGQ00
David Loveridge is furious at council officials not letting him install a double headstone Credit: BPM
Donna Smith, middle, called the council policy racist Credit: BPM

But Milton Parish Council in Cambridgeshire won't let him install a double headstone while he is still alive despite having a double plot booked.

He has already spent £5,500 on the headstone, which is waiting at the stonemasons as the dispute carries on, CambridgeshireLive reported.

His wife's grave currently has a temporary kerb and covering, with pots of flowers and a small wooden cross.

David said: “It makes me ashamed that people might think, ‘can’t you afford to have a decent headstone for your wife?’ I haven’t got much, but what I have got I would give.”

Long-time family friends David and Donna Smith have claimed that the policy is “racist” and called the situation distressing.

Donna, whose son Jimmy is also buried in the cemetery, said: “They can use discretion. Previously, they’ve used discretion and allowed these double headstones.

“So why are they not using it now? It’s there for them to use and they’re not using it. Why? It has to be racist. There’s no other reason.”

The Loveridges were married for 58 years, and David goes to the cemetery almost every day to read the Bible to Beatrice, known as Beattie, who was a devout Christian.

The headstone David wants is heart-shaped, and his name will be added when he passes with space for his family to add words of remembrance.

The shape and wording has been approved but the council will not let the double headstone, slab and kerbing to be installed while David is alive.

Milton Parish Council has cited an appendix in the cemetery regulations which says that this is “only permitted when two burials are in adjacent plots”.

It previously said it is concerned about people booking double plots while using the same plot for both burials.

But officials refused David's offer to sign legal documents assuring them he would be buried next to his wife.

And a funeral director said a double headstone can usually be installed after one person has been buried, adding: “It seems to be unusual that this is their rule. I do find it quite strange. I did make a few calls and other funeral directors also find it quite unusual.

"Typically, people who want a burial want a place to go and remember the person who has been lost. I can understand why the family are so upset.”

A £250 application for a double plot kerb and headstone on Beattie and David’s plot was submitted in November 2021 and rejected.

Meeting minutes read: “The size of the slab and kerbing is too wide, being double rather than single plot width (3ft 2in) and the headstone is too wide. It needs to be at most 2ft.”

A Milton Parish Council spokesman said: "Milton Parish Council treats everyone the same according to our policy.

"We are not racist and we have taken their beliefs into consideration and allowed kerbing around occupied graves in the traditional area."

Asked about the distress caused to the family, they said: "No comment."

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

I’m a gypsy and I’m constantly judged – people call me dirty, tell me to wash my caravan and say I’m a scrounger

A WOMAN has taken to TikTok to share what people say when they find out she’s a traveller - with some accusing her of being a scrounger. The woman, who hasn’t revealed her name, posted the video to the account @pricey_x as part of the ‘Miami, My Amy’ trend, in which users post what others say about some aspect of their identity, or personality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Indigenous elder slams woke Lefty council's 'racist' name change - and says the Greens have INVENTED a meaningless Aboriginal word

An Indigenous elder has slammed a Greens-controlled Melbourne council's move to change their 'racist' name to what he says is a made-up Indigenous-sounding word. Wurundjeri elder, Ian Hunter, believes Moreland City Council's new name 'Merri-bek' which the council claims means 'rock country', is actually a complete invention. Neither word existed...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gypsies#Gravestone#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Milton Parish Council#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

CCTV shows the brutal reality of homelessness crisis as family with young children break into Airbnb to get a few hours of reprieve from the streets and have a bath and rest

Families struggling with homelessness have resorted to breaking into holiday houses to take baths and catch up on sleep as spiralling rent and lack of housing forces them to take extreme measures. Recent CCTV video showed a young family breaking into an Airbnb property near Perth on June 20 with...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
559K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy