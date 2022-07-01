ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAN VIEW: The Test series against Australia is vital for an Eddie Jones England team struggling with poor form and muddled thinking ahead of next year's World Cup... and the recalled Billy Vunipola - NOT fly-half Marcus Smith - is the key man

By Daniel Cullinane For Mailonline
 2 days ago

One of the most impressive statistics of Eddie Jones' tenure as England's head coach is his win ratio against Australia. The teams have played each other eight times during his time in charge, including a Rugby World Cup quarter-final in 2019.

The men in white have been victorious on each and every occasion, which must annoy many Australian supporters and officials alike.

Especially as Eddie Jones is one of their countrymen, I imagine he immensely enjoys that statistic too, as his time as Australia's head coach didn't end well in 2005.

Jones took over the England rugby team in 2016. After years of English mediocrity, he coached them to their first Six Nations Grand Slam in thirteen years. Then followed a three-test tour down under.

As expected, England faced an onslaught of criticism from the Australian press. Jones took lots of abuse, and nobody gave his team a chance of winning the series even though they were the best team in the northern hemisphere.

England soon ended the empty rhetoric with a resounding three-test series triumph. It was the start of an extended run of success against the Wallabies. The England team of 2022 will aim to keep the chariot rolling with another Test series win.

Jones' side begin the three-match series in Perth on Saturday.

England boss Eddie Jones has a fine record against home country Australia, with eight wins from eight - they put that unbeaten record on the line in a three-Test series starting Saturday
But England have been struggling with poor form and muddled thinking recently

Australia vs England Teams, first Test match

Australia: Tom Banks; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Leota, Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Matt Philip, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Jordan Petaia.

England: Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Joe Marchant, Owen Farrell, Joe Cokanasiga; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes (captain), Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Ludlam, Jack van Poortvliet, Guy Porter, Henry Arundell.

But the backdrop to this team is somewhat different from that of 2016, and they will also be facing a more determined Australia side, who will be fully aware of their record against Jones's men.

The Wallabies will desperately want to put an end to the English dominance.

So far, they have been quiet, even complimentary about the England side they will face.

Their current coach, Dave Rennie, is taking a different approach to the talkative, irascible Michael Cheika, who led Australia in 2016.

Rennie has given England high praise and expects a much-improved performance from their embarrassing display in a 52-21 defeat against the Barbarians at Twickenham in June.

The head coach has brought in the highly experienced Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete as his allotted three overseas players, and six new caps.

The Wallabies appear to be quietly focusing on their rugby rather than trash talk, which could be an ominous sign for England.

England have not had a good couple of years. In the Guinness Six Nations, they finished fifth in 2021 and third in 2022. That's highly unacceptable.

They had a good Autumn series with wins against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, but in mitigation, the southern hemisphere sides were at the end of a very long season.

Many unions would give anything to have the finances and resources at England's disposal, and what's more, the team hasn't been settled for some time now.

There's been a constant churn of players and coaches and some dubious selection calls, with several players picked out of position.

After being dropped, Billy and Mako Vunipola return to the squad, and Owen Farrell is back after a long absence through injury. After four years in the wilderness, Danny Care returns at scrum-half, while Jamie George continues at hooker.

Jones made the selections based on improved performances for their clubs, which shows he is willing to be adaptable based on form, but perhaps undermines his decision to seemingly phase them out in the first place.

Care's selection is a particularly interesting call. At 35, he is firmly in the veteran phase of his career but has been delivering outstanding performances for Harlequins for several seasons.

He helped lead Quins to the Premiership title the season before last, forging an exciting and instinctive partnership with fellow half-back Marcus Smith, who lines up at 10 alongside him in Perth at the weekend. His four-year absence has been baffling.

Jones has consistently backed Ben Youngs - despite his faults - in the long and continuing Care vs Youngs scrum-half debate, but his decision has been made by Youngs missing the tour.

Danny Care (above right) and Marcus Smith (centre) will start in an exciting half-back partnership after fine form for Harlequins saw them lift the Premiership title in 2020-2021

Saracens' Billy Vunipola, who starred as the north London side were runners-up for last season's league title, is back and in the starting XV too - but only because Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds are injured. Nonetheless, he has his chance.

Owen Farrell, at inside centre, is another starting due to the lack of other genuine options. Manu Tuilagi is injured (again), Fraser Dingwall and Guy Porter are uncapped, and Ollie Lawrence, 22, has seemingly been dumped after seven caps.

Selection and muddled thinking are persistent issues with this England team. There are several options in some positions and not enough in a couple of others. Hopefully, this tour will see the end of players out of position.

If you have one of the top openside flankers in the world in Tom Curry, play them at openside. Courtney Lawes plays his best rugby in the second row alongside Maro Itoje, and Freddie Steward is an outstanding full-back. Play them there.

It is also nice to see the return of specialised wingers on the wing rather than centres like Manu Tuilagi, Joe Marchant, Elliot Daly or full-backs like Steward.

Forward Billy Vunipola (R) will be the key man for England - not wonderkid Marcus Smith (L)
Nowell and Cokanasiga are finally back and, in the absence of Jonny May, the latter in particular has the chance to stamp his authority on the series. Henry Arundell, Tommy Freeman and plenty of others outside the squad are waiting in the wings.

London Irish flyer Arundell, technically an apprentice player, plus Guy Porter and Jack van Poortvliet make up a trio of uncapped backs on the bench. All three could be on the pitch at the death.

Jones finally appears to have taken the handbrake off with those selections, which will excite England fans massively.

The in-form Saracens No 8 brought England crucial go-forward in their 3-0 series win in 2016

With the bulldozing Tuilagi out, Jones has gone with a two-playmaker set-up of Marcus Smith at fly-half and Farrell at inside centre, a tactic which has served him well in the past when George Ford was part of the squad.

Although now injured, the brilliant playmaker and organiser Ford, who led Leicester to the Premiership title last year, appears to be another player who has dropped out of favour with the head coach.

Smith and Farrell have only played together once: in the Autumn against Australia at Twickenham. It was short-lived, after a Farrell injury. There were some encouraging moments, but it was too soon to assess if it is a partnership that can grow.

If the pairing doesn't click, it will be interesting to see how Eddie Jones reacts. He is known for removing players early in a game if needed. Will Jones hold his nerve and persist with the burgeoning 10-12 axis if the pressure cranks up?

Less than eighteen months from the Rugby World Cup in France, England needs to start playing more like a team who can challenge for the trophy. In the northern hemisphere, France and Ireland are racing ahead of them.

It can't be stressed enough how vital the Australia series is to the progress of this England team. There's much talk about Marcus Smith, the superstar in the making.

But on this tour, the critical man to England's success is Billy Vunipola. If he can get anywhere near the performance levels he produced in 2016 and give the team the go-forward they seek, they will be a tough side for Australia to overcome.

