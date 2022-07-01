Bags of fun! Staff at a Penney's store in Dublin go viral with Lady Gaga dance routine to celebrate Pride

Staff at an Irish Penny's store went viral with a Pride-themed TikTok dance to Lady Gaga's Born This Way.

The team at Penney's in Liffey Valley, Dublin, danced around the store waving rainbow flags in the fun clip.

The dance was led by staff member and choreographer Adam Norris, and the video was filmed during their shifts.

The feel-good clip gained a lot of attention online and racked up over 45, 000 views on Twitter and 175,000 views on TikTok.

They captioned the clip: 'We Are Everyone, Happy Pride from all of us to you. #Penneys #Primark #Pride #ladygaga #foryou @adamnorrisx'

Adam got some of his friends, Emma Horgan, Jodie Sweeney, Megan Shaughnessy and Ian Hanley, to help him create the concept.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner Adam said: 'I started with the stairs dance, which you see when the chorus hits, I took a lot of inspiration from vogue houses and ballrooms for the dynamics of what we were going to be doing.

'Teaching the team was a great experience because everyone was so willing to learn even though most of them had never danced before.'

He admitted that the team had to learn the dance routine quick because they were only given 20 minutes before they had to return to work.

The fun-loving video received a lot of support online with one person saying: 'Omfg I love this so much, I'm crying.'

Another said: 'The one with the flag was sooo into it we loveeee it!'

While someone else wrote: 'This is the best TikTok I have ever seen.'

As with anything online, there were a few negative comments with one troll writing: 'its giving rainbow capitalism' while another said: 'They accurately captured how the cashiers interact with people at least…'

He said: 'I've seen a lot of hate for the video out there, but what I don't think people realise is that this video was made by a team of queer people for queer people.'

He explained the clip was made for fun and there was no goal of it to reach any 'huge numbers.'

Adam explained the theme was inspired by the Wizard of Oz and after he falls asleep at the till the rest is all a dream.

However the manger wasn't in the day he had planned to finish the scene so he couldn't complete it how he wanted to.