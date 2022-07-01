ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd move for Antony looks set to collapse over Ajax’s £70m transfer fee demands in huge blow to Erik ten Hag

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are set to end their pursuit of Brazilian winger Antony due to his huge price tag, according to reports.

Antony, 22, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd are unlikely to sign Antony from Ajax this summer Credit: Getty

The Brazilian shone under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, winning two Eredivisie titles.

Last season, he scored 12 goals and assisted ten in 32 appearances across all competitions, making him one of the club's most valuable assets.

As a result, Ten Hag believes he could play a huge part in helping the Red Devils back to the Champions League.

However, the Dutch giants are demanding around £70million for his services.

And according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Man Utd are reluctant to pay that sum of money.

Ten Hag is intent on raiding Ajax in a bid to find success in the Premier League next season.

He has his sights set on four main targets, including Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez and Antony, but each player has a hefty price tag.

Man Utd have already fallen behind their rivals in this summer's transfer window.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have all made significant additions while the Red Devils have failed to attract anyone yet.

Club officials have been pursuing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, however, he has made it clear that he wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Christian Eriksen is another name on the transfer shortlist, but United are set to compete with Brentford for his signature.

Yardbarker

Man Utd defender to leave the club after training ground bust-up

Seven senior players have already left Manchester United this summer, with further departures expected as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad. The new manager inherited a bloated group and six players left on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Tyrell Malacia, the Feyenoord left-back,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United rival Chelsea for transfer of 30-year-old with precarious contract situation

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Inter Milan defender and rumoured Chelsea transfer target Stefan de Vrij. The Red Devils have problems at the back at the moment, with new manager Erik ten Hag likely to be keen to sign an upgrade on the unconvincing Harry Maguire, while Raphael Varane has had trouble staying fit in his time at Old Trafford so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
