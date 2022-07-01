ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea interested in Presnel Kimpembe transfer as Thomas Tuchel targets PSG star after losing defenders

By Alex Cole
 2 days ago
CHELSEA are reportedly targeting Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe.

The Blues were considering a move for £34million-rated Kimpembe, 26, in both the past two transfer windows.

'Interest from Chelsea still exists' over Kimpembe, say reports Credit: Rex

And Goal reports that "interest from Chelsea still exists" over Kimpembe.

It seems they are keen again after having a pair of centre-backs exit Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and released Andreas Christensen, who is on the verge of joining Barcelona.

Tuchel managed Kimpembe during his time as PSG boss so he will trust the star to step in.

The French international is a product of his hometown's academy system.

The vice-captain has a strong affinity to his boyhood club, there since since he was ten and helping them win 16 trophies.

He has made 220 appearances for the current Ligue 1 champions and is contracted at PSG until 2024.

According to the report, Manchester United and Juventus have had bids rejected in the past, while Arsenal are also keen.

When asked about his future, Kimpembe admitted it was a "key moment" for him.

He said: “Everyone knows the love I have for PSG, I think it's mutual.

“I am coming to a key moment in my career, my next contract will be very important.

“I'm waiting to meet the new sports management to discuss the club's future project. I think we will have to discuss things fairly quickly.”

