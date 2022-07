DULUTH, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Duluth, and one person is in custody.Local police say the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, in the city's Endion neighborhood. Responding officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim's identity has yet to be released.The shooting is under investigation. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy without incident. He was taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center for pending charges of homicide.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO