Best XI on free transfers your club could pick up TODAY including Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
 2 days ago
FOOTBALL clubs are on red alert with numerous players officially becoming free agents today.

Stars from across Europe’s top five leagues are now available to snap up for a bargain fee of zilch.

The best players available on a free transfer this summer

And the best XI from those out of contract would give the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool a run for their money.

Ex-Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Srakosha is a solid option between the sticks.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Fulham, while Chelsea are also keen if they lose Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Evergreen Dani Alves is the best right-back available after leaving Barcelona, with Italian side Spezia an option.

And versatile Sime Vrsaljko could do a good job at left-back following his Atletico Madrid exit, with Olympiacos keen.

Former teammate, Brazilian hothead Felipe, is available to fill a club’s centre-back position.

And fellow tough tackler Alessio Romagnoli is also on the hunt for a new team, with the ex-AC Milan captain already snubbing Fulham.

In midfield, Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen are the cream of the crop after leaving Man United and Brentford respectively.

Pogba is now closing in on a return to Juventus, although a deal is not yet finalised.

And Eriksen could ironically be heading to United as Pogba’s replacement, although he could yet pen a new deal with Brentford.

An exciting attacking line sees Ousmane Dembele on the right wing after his Barcelona deal expired.

The Catalans remain keen on keeping him, but Chelsea and PSG are thought to have offered contracts.

Paulo Dybala would be the ideal No10 after leaving Juventus, with Inter Milan leading the race for his signature.

And Angel Di Maria confirms the technical ability of the side as the ex-PSG forward closes in on Juventus.

Up top, Luis Suarez leads the line after his Atletico Madrid contract expired.

The Liverpool icon has several offers to return to South America, but he is hoping to be picked up by a European side this summer.

The US Sun

The US Sun

