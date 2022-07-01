Why Chelsea missed out on Richarlison after last-gasp bid to sign Everton star before £60m Tottenham transfer

CHELSEA missed out on Tottenham new-boy Richarlison despite making a last-ditch bid.

Prior to his move to Spurs the Brazilian was among the Blues' shortlist of potential Romelu Lukaku replacements.

Richarlison has signed a five-year deal with Tottenham Credit: Instagram / @spursofficial

When Tottenham accelerated their interest this week, Chelsea made an attempt to gazump them.

According to the Metro, the West Londoners' surge in interest prompted Spurs to up their bid.

The Lilywhites offered Everton £50million plus £10m in add-ons, with Blues owner Todd Boehly unwilling to match.

Earlier in the week, Chelsea thought they'd beaten Arsenal to the signing of Leeds ace Raphinha.

Richarlison's Brazil team-mate, however, is still holding out for a move to cash-strapped Barcelona.

Chelsea will now turn their attentions fully towards Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling.

The England star has one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad, with Blues chiefs believing that he is attainable this summer.

As for Spurs, Richarlison is their fourth summer signing after the prior arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

Their spending isn't set to end there, with Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet and Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence next on their radar.

A loan deal for Lenglet is reportedly close, while Spurs are nearing an agreement of around £15m plus add-ons for Spence.

Richarlison could face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge very soon into his Spurs career.

Antonio Conte's side travel to West London on August 13 in just their second game of the season.