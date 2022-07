Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan on Tuesday night (5 July), sparking concerns for his health. Santana’s management, in a statement to NME, said he collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. They said the musician was transported to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston where he is now “doing well”.Santana was reportedly midway through performing his and Chris Stapleton’s recent hit “Joy” at the Pine Knob Music Theatre outside Detroit when he collapsed. Concert attendees were then asked to leave the venue and pray for the musician’s health ahead of his 75th birthday...

