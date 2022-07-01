Floyd County farmer fined $3000 for water quality violation regarding silage discharge

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10. GARNER — Clear Lake scattered all of their runs over the final four innings in beating Central Springs 11-1 on Saturday in a Class 2A District 3 district quarterfinal round contest in Garner, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Jett Neuberger had 14 strikeouts in six-and-two-thirds innings of work to pick up the win and was also 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dylan Bieber also knocked in two runs as the Lions improve to 10-13 on the season and will face top-seed Forest City in Forest City on Tuesday night in the district semifinal round, a game you’ll hear on KRIB scheduled for 7 o’clock. In the other 2A District 3 game played on Saturday night in Garner, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2. The Cardinals will face Osage in the first game of the district doubleheader on Tuesday night in Forest City at 5 o’clock.

