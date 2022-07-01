ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Floyd County farmer fined $3000 for water quality violation regarding silage discharge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES CITY — A rural Charles City farmer has been fined $3000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as part of a resolution of water quality violations from a silage discharge from his silage storage. The Department of Natural Resources says on December 6th, their field office...

Hinson stops in Clear Lake, says gas prices continue to be a big concern she hears about

CLEAR LAKE — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson attended her first Clear Lake 4th of July parade on Monday. The Republican from Marion is running for the new Second Congressional District seat that includes Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Butler counties in our immediate listening area. “Glad to be back. This is my third or fourth campaign stop here as part of the new district. So I’m really excited to be back in Clear Lake.”
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Buffalo Center man dead after single-vehicle crash

BUFFALO CENTER — A Buffalo Center man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened near the intersection of County Roads R-20 and A-38 at about 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon as 42-year-old Troy Vaudt was traveling north on R–20 when he failed to negotiate a curve to go west. The back end of his vehicle began to come around and lost control, with the unit rolling before coming to rest on top of the driver.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
Tuesday July 5th Local Sports

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2A baseball district semifinal — Clear Lake at Forest City — 7:00. AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A baseball district semifinal — Newman vs. Lake Mills — 7:00. AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — joined in progress...
MASON CITY, IA
Monday July 4th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10. GARNER — Clear Lake scattered all of their runs over the final four innings in beating Central Springs 11-1 on Saturday in a Class 2A District 3 district quarterfinal round contest in Garner, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Jett Neuberger had 14 strikeouts in six-and-two-thirds innings of work to pick up the win and was also 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dylan Bieber also knocked in two runs as the Lions improve to 10-13 on the season and will face top-seed Forest City in Forest City on Tuesday night in the district semifinal round, a game you’ll hear on KRIB scheduled for 7 o’clock. In the other 2A District 3 game played on Saturday night in Garner, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2. The Cardinals will face Osage in the first game of the district doubleheader on Tuesday night in Forest City at 5 o’clock.
GARNER, IA

