Cole Swider shot lights out from the outside for the second straight NBA Summer League game for the Los Angeles Lakers in Sunday's 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors. Swider was 5-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and a block in over 19 minutes of action. This after scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds a block in a win over Miami.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO