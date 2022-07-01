ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin, NY

Mission im-PAWS-sible! Missing Golden Retriever who fell 4.5m into a drain after getting lost on a walk is rescued days later by a state trooper who crawled down to reach her

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A New York state trooper was hailed a hero after he rescued a missing Golden Retriever from a drain.

Lilah, a 13-year-old dog, had been missing for several days after getting lost on a walk in the town of Conklin, near Albany, when her owner Rudy Fuehrer heard a bark coming from a drain, local paper The Times-Union reported.

State trooper Jimmy Rasaphone crawled 4.5 metres-deep into the drain in order to drag Lilah to safety, with the help of his partner, Ana Reynas.

The New York State Police reported the story on their Facebook account, where it was liked more than 6,500 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5cMT_0gSKxwmQ00
Golden Retriever Lilah was rescued by New York State trooper Jimmy Rasaphone on Sunday after her owner Rudy Fuehrer, left, reported he had found her stuck in the drain in the town of Conklin, near Albany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49M7Lb_0gSKxwmQ00
The troopers were called to the scene and immediately decided to crawl into the drain to rescue the pet 

They shared a picture of the trooper, Lilah and her owner following the rescue.

Speaking after being reunited with his dog, Rudy shared the moment her realised Lilah was stuck in the pipe:

'She yipped. I said, "oh my God, that’s Lilah".'

The dog owner tried to lure Lilah out of the drain with snacks, including cheese and peanut butter, but was not successful, and called 911 for help.

After assessing the situation, trooper Rasaphone decided to dive into the drain to rescue the dog.

'He had no qualms,' Fuehrer said. 'He went right in... That floored me. That was astounding.'

Fuehrer said he was 'dumbfounded' by the 'compassion' people showed for his dog.

He also told the Associated Press that he made sure to keep his dog on a leash the next they stepped out to go on a walk following the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fawnn_0gSKxwmQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFrch_0gSKxwmQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLEY4_0gSKxwmQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6t1C_0gSKxwmQ00
People praised Trooper Rasaphone for going above and beyond his duty to drag Lilah out of the drain

The story has touched the hearts of dog lovers.

'That is wonderful! Thank you Trooper Rasaphone! - definitely going above and beyond your call of duty. Poor puppy dog - hope he is happily home safe and sound,' one Facebook user wrote on the post.

'Wow, great job, Trooper Rasaphone! Thank you for going the extra mile to save this poor dog,' another wrote.

'Someone who go cares that much about an animals, is a hero in my books,' one said.

'Bless your heart !! The look of relief on both their faces says it all. Thank you for going above and beyond for this fur baby and her dad,' another wrote.

'You are amazing officer Jimmy Rasaphone for help the dog out that’s amazing how you did that blessings,' one commented.

