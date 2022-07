The Carroll Creek Flood Control project was built many years later. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The city of Frederick experienced a lot of flooding when Tropical Storm Agnes came through in June, 1972, 50 yeas ago. But it wasn’t Agnes that led to the construction of the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project. “There was significant flooding in 1976 that severely damaged much of the downtown along the Carroll Creek area and that was the impetus for the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project,” says Zack Kershner, the City’s Director of Public Works.

