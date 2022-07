Jersey Shore, Pa. — Geisinger general surgeon Mark Armstrong will be on hand during the Jersey Shore Town Meeting Fourth of July Town Celebration to screen people over age 18 for hernias. Anyone interested in a free screening can visit the Geisinger Health Bus on Tuesday, July 5, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Those screened at the event who are found to need further examination or treatment will be scheduled...

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO