Lemont, PA

Lemont Village: A crossroads of history and culture

State College
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Lemont has distinguished itself in historic and cultural character over the years. It has been shaped not only by its geographical location, but by creative and caring Lemonters. The village would certainly not be what it is today without, well, the village. Lemont (le mont, French...

#Village Green#Local History#Crossroads#Art#Volunteers#Lemonters#French#Nittany
