Gary’s Tea: WatchJazzy Goes Viral After Explaining How She’s Submissive To Her Man [WATCH]

The girls are not having it with WatchJazzy after she went viral from a podcast clip sharing how she submits to her man. In the video, she explains how she basically reads his mind and babies him. Social media went into a frenzy about the art of being submissive. In other news, Wendy Williams shares that she’s looking for her next relationship because she wants love.

