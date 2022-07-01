ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: WatchJazzy Goes Viral After Explaining How She’s Submissive To Her Man [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

The girls are not having it with WatchJazzy after she went viral from a podcast clip sharing how she submits to her man.  In the video, she explains how she basically reads his mind and babies him.  Social media went into a frenzy about the art of being submissive.  In other news, Wendy Williams shares that she’s looking for her next relationship because she wants love.

HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Stops Show To Call Out Fans Dangerously Acting Up 8 Months After Deaths At Astroworld

Travis Scott exercised caution during an appearance in concert in New York City on Monday, July 4. As the rapper performed in Coney Island, he took the time to tell rowdy fans that they needed to calm down and climb off of metal pillars at the venue, just eight months after he was criticized for his Astroworld Music festival, where 10 fans died.
SheKnows

Julia Roberts’ 20th Anniversary Tribute to Husband Danny Moder Featured Some Rare PDA

We’re going to get a little sentimental here: we love love, and we adore watching our favorite celeb couples commemorating landmark anniversaries. Call it escapism; call it an opportunity for our little hearts to keep believing in longterm commitment, but we have a soft spot for those public figures who proudly put their relationships on display — especially when they’re known for keeping their personal lives as private as possible. Recently, Julia Roberts took to Instagram to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary to husband Danny Moder, and the rare PDA snapshot of the couple single-handedly restored our faith in love.
Atlanta's classic RnB station!

