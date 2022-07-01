Living on the edge! Historic 19th century cliff-side villa built inside caves once used by smugglers and which operated as an air raid shelter during World War II goes on the market for £1.95m
A stunning historic cliff-side villa featuring caves once occupied by smugglers and used as an air-raid shelter during the Second World War is on the market for almost £2 million.
The Grade-II listed property, West Hill Villa, was built into the sandstone bedrock of its namesake West Hill cliff in Hastings, East Sussex around 1800.
The 19th century house connects to a network of vaulted tunnels, known as the St Clements Caves, which are believed to date back to the last known Ice Age in 14,000 BC.
The earliest written reference to the caves was the tale of an old couple who took up residence inside them after being discharged from a workhouse for misbehaviour in 1783.
But the vaulted network is believed to have been used by smugglers along the south-coast of England prior to this.
In the 1820s, the caves were rediscovered by a local grocer named Joseph Golding who was cutting a garden seat into the side of the cliff when he broke through to the vast cavern.
By 1864 the network had become a tourist attraction - which has since been visited by the likes of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and The Rolling Stones.
During the Second World War the caves were temporarily transformed into an air raid shelter used to house up to 900 people.
Now part of the expansive network of caverns is up for grabs as West Hill Villa goes on the market with the Unique Property Company for £1.95 million.
Described by the estate agents as 'the most beautifully situated house in Hastings Old Town', the five-bedroom property has stunning views over the shoreline and across the sea.
Perhaps the most spectacular aspect of the property is its bathrooms - located on the lower rear side - which are built into the expansive network of caves.
Originally home to the old Hastings Pottery, the historic caves - complete with wall carvings - now form a beautifully finished bathroom space with a sauna.
The house also comes with its own private garage and garden - featuring a lawned terrace, vegetable area and raised seating area - and backs onto the huge open spaces of West Hill.
Over the past year, the house has been extensively refurbished - giving it a unique mixture of period and contemporary features.
A 90-foot orangery forms the west wing of the property and houses a fish pool as well as grapevines, banana trees and other exotic plants - some of which are said to have been brought to the house by Captain James Cook, the renowned British explorer.
The orangery is said to have been used as a safe haven for plants found on his voyages before being transported to Kew Gardens.
The ground floor reception and kitchen area features four tall, south-facing, round-arched windows with uninterrupted sea views, while a spiral staircase leads up to the first floor galleried mezzanine with a separate toilet.
A 'secret' staircase ascends to the third-floor where the a main bedroom is located, along with an en-suite bathroom and an adjoining sitting room - both of these rooms feature an cast iron balcony.
There is even an internal courtyard with a private wine store.
Another set of stairs leads to the fourth-floor which houses a further two double bedrooms with original Georgian features and sash windows with louvred shutters.
And the top floor has dormer windows with views across the West Hill to the rear and to the sea from the front.
There's some evidence that the Romantic artist JMW Turner painted from one of the bedrooms in the house during his stays in Hastings.
While West Hill Villa sits at the heart of Hastings Old Town, it is described as 'a quiet and secluded home with discrete entrances and a sense of privacy.'
A spokesperson for Unique Property Company said: 'The house is in one of Hastings most coveted areas, the 'Old Town'.
'It's wonderfully historic and atmospheric, the owner has executed one of the most considered and sympathetic renovations of a period home that we've seen for quite some time.'
