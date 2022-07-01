ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Living on the edge! Historic 19th century cliff-side villa built inside caves once used by smugglers and which operated as an air raid shelter during World War II goes on the market for £1.95m

By Elizabeth Haigh For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A stunning historic cliff-side villa featuring caves once occupied by smugglers and used as an air-raid shelter during the Second World War is on the market for almost £2 million.

The Grade-II listed property, West Hill Villa, was built into the sandstone bedrock of its namesake West Hill cliff in Hastings, East Sussex around 1800.

The 19th century house connects to a network of vaulted tunnels, known as the St Clements Caves, which are believed to date back to the last known Ice Age in 14,000 BC.

The earliest written reference to the caves was the tale of an old couple who took up residence inside them after being discharged from a workhouse for misbehaviour in 1783.

But the vaulted network is believed to have been used by smugglers along the south-coast of England prior to this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpiYP_0gSKiZ4G00
The villa has an orangery, private wine store and a bathroom inside a cave which was once used for smuggling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JrjC_0gSKiZ4G00
The villa has recently been refurbished, leaving it with a mix of modern and period features, as can be seen in the open plan ground floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ee8G9_0gSKiZ4G00
Purchasing the house comes with part of the underground cave system - which has been renovated and turned into a private bathroom and sauna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeTqH_0gSKiZ4G00
The bedrooms are furnished in a Georgian style with wooden floors and a beautiful view over Hastings, East Sussex

In the 1820s, the caves were rediscovered by a local grocer named Joseph Golding who was cutting a garden seat into the side of the cliff when he broke through to the vast cavern.

By 1864 the network had become a tourist attraction - which has since been visited by the likes of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and The Rolling Stones.

During the Second World War the caves were temporarily transformed into an air raid shelter used to house up to 900 people.

Now part of the expansive network of caverns is up for grabs as West Hill Villa goes on the market with the Unique Property Company for £1.95 million.

Described by the estate agents as 'the most beautifully situated house in Hastings Old Town', the five-bedroom property has stunning views over the shoreline and across the sea.

Perhaps the most spectacular aspect of the property is its bathrooms - located on the lower rear side - which are built into the expansive network of caves.

Originally home to the old Hastings Pottery, the historic caves - complete with wall carvings - now form a beautifully finished bathroom space with a sauna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B30Jf_0gSKiZ4G00
The cave system is though to date back to the last ice age in 14,000 BC. Carvings and paintings can still be seen today, although it is unknown when they date from
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPLur_0gSKiZ4G00
A 90-foot orangery forms the west wing of the property and houses a fish pool as well as grapevines, banana trees and other exotic plants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xungk_0gSKiZ4G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2AvO_0gSKiZ4G00
The cave system is believed to have been used by smugglers - but this section is now a luxurious space with a built-in sauna, giving the owners a mini-spa in their own home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oywQ3_0gSKiZ4G00
The modern glass landing and paintings match perfectly with the brickwork interior, with the bold shapes and natural beauty of the interior still being embraced by the more recent additions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdaCN_0gSKiZ4G00
Although not in a cave, the villa's other two bedrooms are just as spacious and in a minimalist style

The house also comes with its own private garage and garden - featuring a lawned terrace, vegetable area and raised seating area - and backs onto the huge open spaces of West Hill.

Over the past year, the house has been extensively refurbished - giving it a unique mixture of period and contemporary features.

A 90-foot orangery forms the west wing of the property and houses a fish pool as well as grapevines, banana trees and other exotic plants - some of which are said to have been brought to the house by Captain James Cook, the renowned British explorer.

The orangery is said to have been used as a safe haven for plants found on his voyages before being transported to Kew Gardens.

The ground floor reception and kitchen area features four tall, south-facing, round-arched windows with uninterrupted sea views, while a spiral staircase leads up to the first floor galleried mezzanine with a separate toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYPwa_0gSKiZ4G00
Unique Property Company describes the house as the 'most beautifully situated' in all of Hastings - and with this stunning view, it's easy to see why
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKmMn_0gSKiZ4G00
The third floor features a bedroom with ensuite bathroom, as well as a private sitting room featuring an original fireplace and blacony overlooking the sea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44quE8_0gSKiZ4G00
The third floor ensuite bathroom is a contrast in colour scheme to the rest of the £1.95 million villa, but with plenty of light and space it definitely feels part of the home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zj6vK_0gSKiZ4G00
The kitchen and dining area opens out onto sunny outdoor space and has a view of the garden, which includes a lawn, raised seating area and vegetable garden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tstg9_0gSKiZ4G00
As well as housing exotic plants believed to have been brought to the UK by Captain James Cook, the orangery also has space for its own seating area where the new owners can soak up the sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xb8BO_0gSKiZ4G00
The current lighting is carefully thought through in all rooms of the house - from period-style lamps in the upper rooms and bathrooms to bare bulbs and fairy lights to warmly light in the underground caves

A 'secret' staircase ascends to the third-floor where the a main bedroom is located, along with an en-suite bathroom and an adjoining sitting room - both of these rooms feature an cast iron balcony.

There is even an internal courtyard with a private wine store.

Another set of stairs leads to the fourth-floor which houses a further two double bedrooms with original Georgian features and sash windows with louvred shutters.

And the top floor has dormer windows with views across the West Hill to the rear and to the sea from the front.

There's some evidence that the Romantic artist JMW Turner painted from one of the bedrooms in the house during his stays in Hastings.

While West Hill Villa sits at the heart of Hastings Old Town, it is described as 'a quiet and secluded home with discrete entrances and a sense of privacy.'

A spokesperson for Unique Property Company said: 'The house is in one of Hastings most coveted areas, the 'Old Town'.

'It's wonderfully historic and atmospheric, the owner has executed one of the most considered and sympathetic renovations of a period home that we've seen for quite some time.'

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#19th Century#Smugglers#Air Raid Shelter#Housing List#West Hill Villa#The St Clements Caves#The Rolling Stones
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
World War II
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
Jax Hudur

The World's First Temple is Older than the Pyramids and the Stonehenge

A team of Turkish- American archaeologists has discovered the world’s first temple known to man in Gobekli Tepe, located in southeast Anatolia. Gobekli tepe in Turkish means pot belly. First discovered in a survey in 1963, excavations began in 1994–1995. By 1997, T- shaped 6meters high stone pillars built by neolithic communities 11500 years ago were unearthed.
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

American woman, 28, is banned from Rome's 18th-century Spanish Steps for life after she and friend caused $26,000 worth of damage by driving their e-scooters on the heritage site

An American tourist has caused $26,000 worth of damage after hurling an e-scooter down Rome's historic Spanish Steps. Do you recognize the woman who caused the damage to Rome's historic steps, or did you witness the incident?. Contact MailOnline at: chris.jewers@mailonline.co.uk. The incident, which occurred at around 3:45am Friday, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

459K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy