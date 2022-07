CU Boulder students Alexandra “Sasha” Gladkova and Maya Palmer have each been awarded a $15,000 scholarship from the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF). The merit-based ASF scholarship is the largest known monetary award of its kind given in the United States to science and engineering undergraduate students. This year, CU was selected by ASF to have two Astronaut Scholars each year for the next seven years. Funded through a $1 million grant from Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, the additional scholarship is part of ASF’s new Founders for the Future program.

